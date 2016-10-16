« previous next »
The Paracast — October 16, 2016
« on: October 14, 2016, 08:07:54 PM »
Fortean researcher Joshua Cutchin returns to The Paracast to discuss his latest book, “The Brimestone Deceit.” In Greg Bishop’s review of the book, he says, “The Brimstone Deceit can rightly be called an instant classic because it articulates a refreshingly original approach to the paranormal and more importantly, how witnesses interpret their experiences. Joshua Cutchin carefully builds his case with fascinating, startling, and entertaining accounts from throughout history to show us that when it comes to UFOs, Bigfoot, and other High Strangeness, the nose may really know what has been knocking at our doors for millennia.”


