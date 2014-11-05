« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: ON AIR NOW: STEVE SILVERMAN, Founder and executive director of Flex Your Rights  (Read 1358 times)

powerhourkat

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 59
  • Karma: +7/-0
ON AIR NOW: STEVE SILVERMAN, Founder and executive director of Flex Your Rights
« on: November 05, 2014, 09:06:32 AM »
ON AIR NOW: STEVE SILVERMAN, Founder and executive director of Flex Your Rights, discusses citizen protections in dealing with the criminal justice system.
Website: www.flexyourrights.org
Listen Live: http://www1.gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/onair?type=onDem&show=32


Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast