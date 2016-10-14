By Jack Mullen, The Government Rag
"There is nothing new or unique about what we say here. This Court has regularly and uniformly recognized the supremacy of the Constitution over a treaty. [Footnote 33] For example, in Geofroy v. Riggs, 133 U. S. 258, 133 U. S. 267, it declared:
"The treaty power, as expressed in the Constitution, is in terms unlimited except by those restraints which are found in that instrument against the action of the government or of its departments, and those arising from the nature of the government itself and of that of the States. It would not be contended that it extends so far as to authorize what the Constitution forbids, or a change in the character of the government, or in that of one of the States, or a cession of any portion of the territory of the latter, without its consent."
[bold]Be Vigil For The Attempt to Have the UN Arms Treaty Ratified Before Obama is Cleared Out of the White House.[/bold]
In 2013, John Kerry Signed UN Arms Treaty -- saying:
"On behalf of President Obama and the United States of America, I am very pleased to have signed this treaty here today. I signed it because President Obama knows that from decades of efforts that at any time that we work with - cooperatively to address the illicit trade in conventional weapons, we make the world a safer place. And this treaty is a significant step in that effort."
He also said:
"This is about keeping weapons out of the hands of terrorists and rogue actors. This is about reducing the risk of international transfers of conventional arms that will be used to carry out the world's worst crimes. This is about keeping Americans safe and keeping America strong," he said. "This treaty will not diminish anyone's freedom. In fact, the treaty recognizes the freedom of both individuals and states to obtain, possess, and use arms for legitimate purposes."
These comments are nonsense, lies and a lustful psychopath's verbiage to disarm the mind of his prey. This is NOT about keeping American's Safe.
Can Americans wrap their minds around the mind-controlling contradiction here ? They mean to REMOVE the means to remain safe at all times in order to make you safe
This kind of thinking would be called insane if were not easy to see it is rational, if in support of an agenda to Disarm Americans before doing harm to Americans.
The UN Arms Treaty stipulates in article:
2 The right to own, buy, sell, trade, or transfer all means of armed resistance, including handguns, is denied to civilians by this section of the Arms Trade Treaty.
Article 3 places the "ammunition/munitions fired, launched or delivered by the conventional arms covered under Article 2" within the scope of the treaty's prohibitions, as well.
Article 4 rounds out the regulations, also placing all "parts and components" of weapons within the scheme. Source
The treaty can be read here
Now comes 2016, 22 August, Obama reasserts
his intention to get this treaty signed before he is fumigated out of the White House.
The Jewish Gun Agenda to Disarm America
is a patient organization. They take small steps and then one day the people just get tired of watching and waiting for the next attempt to put some law into effect.
Having Kerry sign the treaty even after the Senate signaled it would not ratify treaty is a tactic -- Eventually, some year, say on December 23rd, while congress is already in recess, a special session will take place with a vote by only those Senators remaining in the building (this happened with the Federal Reserve Act) and this murder-enabling act will get ratified.
The US is now the biggest gun runner on Earth, selling arms
to drug gangs, terrorists, and tyrants around the world.
Please write your Senators -- reminding them, the US Constitution is the Supreme Law of the land and no treaty can Usurp that power.
The US Arms Treaty will protect the biggest Gun Runner on Earth today, the United States Government, from any possible revolution by the people of the USA attempting to take back their government.
Reading Kerry's explanation for signing the Treaty is like reading the word-salad produced by psychopaths trying to worm their way into being recognized as some authority.
All the emotion caused accidental shootings, and all the premeditated murders of a all the serial killers of all time put together are NOTHING but minor specs of data compared to the MASS MURDER committed by Governments in the name of national security and protection of tyrants.
300 Million were killed in the 20th century by mass murdering governments.
Remember there is no such thing as a gun free zone
, and the ONLY reason a government attempts to disarm the people, as a whole, is to make it safer for the Governments to commit crimes (even murder) against the people -- This is an AXIOM.
Take time now to write your Senators on line and remind them -- Sign No Treaties regarding guns/weapons on behalf of Americans; We the People have our own gun law -- The Second Amendment.
...since no agreement with a foreign nation can confer on Congress or any other branch of the Government power which is free from the restraints of the Constitution Reed v. Covert