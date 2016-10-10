By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"Whenever the people need a hero we shall supply him." -Albert Pike 33 Degree Mason
When a friend of the ministry ran for the Constitution Party in 2004, he was asked by a reporter why no one had heard of him. He replied, "They do not want you to know about me." Why? It's because he is not an establishment guy (One that will push forward the global agenda).
If you remember correctly, back in 2008, there were 13 candidates running for the presidency of the United States of America. Yet, you were told of two candidates: the foreign agent in the people's White House Barrack Hussein Obama and "Song Bird" John McCain. During that cycle in 2008, there were 312, 511, 424 people in this country and most people did not know that there were other options. They failed to pull back the curtain
Today, there are 318.9 million people in this country and yet you have only been given two options. In fact, these two candidates are what the establishment have offered as legitimate candidates, and what the American people have accepted (Jeremiah 8:5).
Furthermore, before getting excited about your favorite candidate remember what Vladimir Lenin stated:
"The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves."
This is controlled opposition. Controlled Opposition is when a deliberate attempt is made to either create an opposing effort to any existing power base, or, to obtain control of any opposition to one's own efforts. Some protest movements are actually being led by government or corporate agents.
Did you know that Adolph Hitler is the one responsible for stating, "How fortunate for those in power that people never think"?
Look how Adolph Hitler was portrayed to the people of Germany during his rise to power. Less than 3% of the population supported his criminal regime.
"How many look up to him with touching faith as their helper, their savior, their deliverer from unbearable stress." -Louis Solmitz, a Hamburg school teacher in 1932 (Daniel 8:25)
History teaches that the people depart wickedly from God (Psalm 119:102) and submit to the dictator. The dictator causes wars within and abroad, the people are used up for a political agenda, millions die within and without, and the country is destroyed. The dictator is dealt with by the people who finally figure out that they have been lied to. Then, they return back to the God of Israel, whom they should have not departed from in the first place.
Just to show you that there are many more options outside of the ones that you have been inundated with I lay this to your candor:Businessman Donald J. Trump (New York)
Presidential NomineeGovernor Mike Pence (Indiana)
Vice Presidential NomineeFormer US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (New York)
Presidential NomineeUS Senator Tim Kaine (Virginia)
Vice Presidential Nominee
Third Party BallotsFormer Governor Gary Johnson (New Mexico)
Presidential NomineeFormer Governor Bill Weld (Massachusetts)
Vice Presidential Nominee Green PartyDr. Jill Stein (Massachusetts)
Presidential NomineeAjamu Baraka (Virginia)
Vice Presidential Nominee Constitution PartyDarrell Castle (Tennessee)
Presidential NomineeScott Bradley (Utah)
Vice Presidential Nominee
Independent PartyEvan McMullin (Utah)
Presidential CandidateNathan Johnson (Ohio)
Vice Presidential Candidate
Party of socialism and LiberationGloria LaRiva (California)
Presidential NomineeEugene Puryear (District of Columbia)
Vice Presidential Nominee
Reform PartyRocky de la Fuente (Florida)
Presidential NomineeMichael Steinberg (Florida)
Vice Presidential Nominee Social PartyEmidio "Mimi" Soltysik (California)
Presidential NomineeAngela Walker (Wisconsin)
Vice Presidential Nominee Socialist Workers PartyAlyson Kennedy (Illinois)
Presidential NomineeOsborne Hart (Pennsylvania)
Vice Presidential Nominee
For some reason or another, the American people think that there is more than one version of the United States Constitution. There is not!
Pretty soon, Americans will be accepting God knows what concerning party platforms because of their ignorance and love of their favorite candidate, which runs counter, and that which is foreign, to God and America's Constitution.
There is no such thing as "coexisting" with those who war against America's God ordained government (Judges 5:8; Exodus 18:21).
President George Washington warned long ago:
"I have already intimated to you the danger of Parties in the State, with particular reference to the founding of them on Geographical discriminations. Let me now take a more comprehensive view, & warn you in the most solemn manner against the baneful (Poisonous, pernicious, destructive) effects of the Spirit of Party, generally."
"This Spirit, unfortunately, is inseparable from our nature, having its root in the strongest passions of the human Mind (Romans 1:28). It exists under different shapes in all Governments, more or less stifled, controlled, or repressed; but in those of the popular form it is seen in its greatest rankness and is truly their worst enemy."