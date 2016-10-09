Gene and Chris present Jeffrey Mishlove Ph.D, the author of many books and is considered one of the world’s leading experts on the subject of human consciousness. Best known for his encyclopedic volume titled: The Roots of Consciousness, this classic, written in 1975, is considered to be one the best, if not the best, book ever written on the subject of human consciousness and is one of Chris O’Brien’s favorite books in his library. Mishlove is currently director of the Intuition Network, an organization dedicated to helping create a world in which all people are encouraged to cultivate their inner, intuitive resources. He also serves as program dean of the University of Philosophical Research.