By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
The people are caught up in the same old cycle. The modern definition of insanity it has been said, you do the same old things that you will get the same old results.
Insane is: Madness, extreme stupidity, irrationality, lunacy, mad
Though it seems that there are so many that complain about the establishment concerning the corrupt in Government, yet over and over it is the establishment that keeps rolling forward in spite of the professed opposition. One has only to come to the conclusion that America you cannot complain about what you tolerate.
Last week, it was reported that evil poppy George H.W. Bush will be voting for the likes of his partner in crime Hilary Clinton
, which only further confuses people who cannot think for themselves. It is, in fact, a terrible place to be when your brains are in someone else's head (Daniel 9:
.
Of course, this comes as no surprise whatsoever to those who know the dangerous game that these corrupt politicians have been playing. Over and over again, the American people play the fools to ill-designing men. How long have I been telling Americans that there is no difference between the Republicans and the Democrats? Of course, the two party systems is set up only to divide and conquer.
"Make yourself sheep and the wolves (John 10:10) will eat you." ― Benjamin Franklin
"There is nothing I dread so much as a division of the Republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader and converting measures in opposition to each other." -President John Adams
Furthermore, I warned you of the modern conservative's presidential nominee, Donald Trump. These conservatives are the same people who have put Trump in Gods place. Just check out Ann Coulter's "In Trump We Trust
" (Jeremiah 2:28). Therefore, America continuously get man's cursed results (Jeremiah 17:5). These are a group of people who, for some reason or another, think they have it over on the group that they call the left, when, in fact, they are the reason that there is a left. Yet, they support Trump, who advocates on several fronts what God condemns (2 Chronicles 19:2). Donald wants to protect the LGBT from anyone that they want to attack. Sodomy is a felony in every state of our union.
On Tuesday's Dog and Pony show, the scripted debates, there was a perfect exhibition of what I knew was coming. Donald Trump had the perfect opportunity to expose the Clintons for their many crimes toward "We the people." However, he failed to do so and, in turn, he exposed himself.
Instead of exposing The Clintons for their crimes, he went on and said that he decided against bringing up former President Clinton's "many affairs" at Monday's debate, claiming he didn't want to do it with Chelsea Clinton in the audience.
Forget about the crimes against "We the people," let's just consider Chelsea Clinton and her feelings. It seems to be a family affair with Trump and the Clintons. This is the game that politicians play.
Can two walk together, except they be agreed? -Amos 3:3
Donald went on to say, "I wish Ivanka and Chelsea weren't friends."
Trump added that "friendship between his daughter and archrival Hillary's girl is inconvenient."
Interesting.
Chelsea takes precedent over the American people, according to the world of Donald Trump. How could it be otherwise when Donald's many crimes toward Heaven have been made clear?
Apparently, Donald failed to remember or to bring up:
TREASON: Hillary has been selling uranium ore to the Russians from underneath the ranchers in Oregon
.
Chinagate: The Clinton-Gore campaign in 1996 allegedly took bribes from Chinese banks and their government to help their dwindling poll numbers.
Travelgate: Catherine Cornelius, a 25-year-old cousin of Bill's, was allegedly promised the position of director of the travel office. Hillary Clinton then (indirectly) fired seven employees from the White House travel office and replaced them with associates from Arkansas. Records were either nowhere to be found or incorrectly filed. And, there's a reported attempt to give a White House airline contract to a friend. Hillary had the FBI investigate Billy Dale, the head of the travel office, ruining his career. He was found to have done nothing wrong, but was then audited by the IRS for three years afterward.
Whitewater: Hillary and her husband were partners in a shady real estate development firm called Whitewater Development Corp in Arkansas. Accusations of impropriety against the Clintons and others soon surfaced, regarding improper campaign contributions, political and financial favors, and tax benefits. Clinton's friends and majority owners, James and Susan McDougal, were jailed for fraud. Clinton's successor, Gov. Jim Tucker, was jailed for fraud along with municipal judges David Hale and Eugene Fitzhugh who worked with James McDougal. The Clintons walked away unscathed, having apparently done nothing wrong.
Vince Foster Jr. mystery: Questions cloud the suicide of Vince Foster, former colleague, friend and deputy White House counsel who had connections to Travelgate and the Whitewater scandals.
Filegate: Craig Livingstone, director of the White House Office of Personnel Security, "improperly" accessed FBI files on several hundred individuals. Mrs. Clinton called it a, "completely honest bureaucratic snafu." Many of these files were on people from previous Republican administrations. Hillary Clinton hired Livingston and is alleged to have looked at the files and requested this move. She was accused by Republicans of violating privacy rights of individuals she viewed as political adversaries.
Drug Dealer Donor Scandal: Convicted drug trafficker Jorge Cabrera apparently made such a big donation to the Clinton's campaign that he was invited to the White House without Secret Service present.
Ponzi Scheme and Political Favor Scandal: Norman Yung Yuen Hsu was a convicted pyramid investment promoter and major Democratic donor. He contributed an undisclosed amount to Hillary Clinton's 2008 campaign.Benghazi
, the email scandal
, Arkansas drug dealing, dead bodies strewn across the path of the Clintons
... and the list goes on and on concerning who she is and what she is truly about.
However, as long as Chelsea's feeling were not hurt, it's no big deal, right? Apparently, her feelings are more important than the crimes her Daddy and Mommy have committed against the innocent.
Fredrick Douglas was right when he said,
"Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them."
I have warned you that the modern day conservatives are yesterday's liberals.
