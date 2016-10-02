Gene and Chris present Ardy Sixkiller Clarke, everyone’s favorite compiler of Sky People/Star People Native American tales. Her latest book, More Encounters with Star People: Urban American Indians Tell Their Stories, takes us from the Reservations out into the world-at-large for more entertaining tales of contact and intrigue. “[It] details the UFO stories of American Indians who live off the reservation. One intriguing difference between the two groups: There were more cases of physical evidence presented to back up the testimony of urban American Indians. As with her first book, this volume not only recounts their encounters, but the recounting itself becomes part of the story. [Dr. Clarke] is a professor emeritus at Montana State University and reveals herself as part UFO investigator, part journalist, part therapist, and part friend.”