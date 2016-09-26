By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"Football, beer... Filled up the horizon of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult." George Orwell
One day last week our family went to grab a bite to eat. We went to Maynards. We walked in, sat down, looked around and at a quick glance became angry with what we saw.
My family and I have been spent in ministry at every given moment of every given day over the last 20 years in service to God and man (1 John 5:2), and this is the people that we are serving and fighting for? The bar in the restaurant was full of grown men (the majority with their Viking jerseys with the name of their favorite player on their backs), partying it all away while watching the Minnesota Vikings' game.
It was almost laughable if it were not so shameful (Jeremiah 6:15; 7:10).
A whopping 64,000 people were packed like sardines in the new US Bank Stadium. Eighty-six percent of these hypocrites that profess to be Christians cannot even name 3 of the 10 commandments (1 John 2:4).
Ticket sales ranged from $75.00 to $901.00 per ticket. As I said, 64,000 people jam packed that stadium, to watch a bunch of grown men, who feel that somehow or another it is a cool and an honorable thing to wear tights while bashing each other's brains out while fighting over a pig ball (Jeremiah 8:5).
On the bleachers, you have men with their shirts off, painted in purple and yellow with Viking horns on their head giving up all dignity over a game that they will not be able to give you the score from in 3 weeks (Jeremiah 2:28; 11:13).
Somehow, the American people have deceived themselves into thinking that this is normal in a country that is being turned into hell (Psalm 9:17). Maybe they are just having fun, right? They are having fun while their country is being assailed from every front, both from without and from within.
I ask, is it honorable to live for idols while turning your back to those who fought, bled and died to give us the freedoms in which Americans enjoy? What a disgrace and a shame (2 Corinthians 5:15).
This also includes those who watch a man, who has practiced thousands of hours, hit a golf ball with a metal rod into a hole, or grown men hit a baseball with a piece of wood, or a little plastic hockey puck gets hit into a net by a fiberglass stick, or men will entertain themselves out of their blood-bought freedoms by watching cars drive in a circle over 500 times! Wow!
Furthermore, watch these hoodlum commentators, who sound like they are on a double shot of caffeine, react after a team scores. (Video is a must watch to get full effect)
During our family dinner, we also noticed that there were about 30 televisions round around us aimed at desensitizing and dumbing down the American people in hopes of them taking on an anti-Christ spirit (1 John 2:15-17).
Americans, So Easily Controlled!
WRITTEN BY: BRADLEE DEANPUBLISHED ON: SEPTEMBER 23, 2016
135ShareTweetPlusPin
"Football, beer... Filled up the horizon of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult." George Orwell
One day last week our family went to grab a bite to eat. We went to Maynards. We walked in, sat down, looked around and at a quick glance became angry with what we saw.
My family and I have been spent in ministry at every given moment of every given day over the last 20 years in service to God and man (1 John 5:2), and this is the people that we are serving and fighting for? The bar in the restaurant was full of grown men (the majority with their Viking jerseys with the name of their favorite player on their backs), partying it all away while watching the Minnesota Vikings' game.
It was almost laughable if it were not so shameful (Jeremiah 6:15; 7:10).
A whopping 64,000 people were packed like sardines in the new US Bank Stadium. Eighty-six percent of these hypocrites that profess to be Christians cannot even name 3 of the 10 commandments (1 John 2:4).
Ticket sales ranged from $75.00 to $901.00 per ticket. As I said, 64,000 people jam packed that stadium, to watch a bunch of grown men, who feel that somehow or another it is a cool and an honorable thing to wear tights while bashing each other's brains out while fighting over a pig ball (Jeremiah 8:5).
On the bleachers, you have men with their shirts off, painted in purple and yellow with Viking horns on their head giving up all dignity over a game that they will not be able to give you the score from in 3 weeks (Jeremiah 2:28; 11:13).
Somehow, the American people have deceived themselves into thinking that this is normal in a country that is being turned into hell (Psalm 9:17). Maybe they are just having fun, right? They are having fun while their country is being assailed from every front, both from without and from within.
I ask, is it honorable to live for idols while turning your back to those who fought, bled and died to give us the freedoms in which Americans enjoy? What a disgrace and a shame (2 Corinthians 5:15).
This also includes those who watch a man, who has practiced thousands of hours, hit a golf ball with a metal rod into a hole, or grown men hit a baseball with a piece of wood, or a little plastic hockey puck gets hit into a net by a fiberglass stick, or men will entertain themselves out of their blood-bought freedoms by watching cars drive in a circle over 500 times! Wow!
Furthermore, watch these hoodlum commentators, who sound like they are on a double shot of caffeine, react after a team scores. (Video is a must watch to get full effect)
During our family dinner, we also noticed that there were about 30 televisions round around us aimed at desensitizing and dumbing down the American people in hopes of them taking on an anti-Christ spirit (1 John 2:15-17).
During one commercial, there was a baby duck that was doused with oil from a broken oil rig on the coast. It went on to show the viewers that Dawn soap cared enough to care for these helpless animals (Proverbs 12:10), which within itself it was good. Yet, not when it takes precedent over human beings. As the next scene flashed up on the screen, there were seals and seagulls being released back into nature from their cages after having care given to them. It ended with the statement that Dawn had been "Saving wildlife for over 30 years."
On the heels of that commercial came another commercial from MSNBC with their communist slogan "Forward." The commercial showed some manatees washed up on shore while a group of people frantically tried to save these helpless mammals. At the end, it shows everyone with a sigh of relief that these mammals were spared and then released back to their natural habitat.
All of this is going on while America's jihadists, who work for Planned Parenthood, are beheading, dissecting and even selling that which has been fearfully and wonderfully created by God (Psalm 139:14).
Americans, So Easily Controlled!
WRITTEN BY: BRADLEE DEANPUBLISHED ON: SEPTEMBER 23, 2016
135ShareTweetPlusPin
"Football, beer... Filled up the horizon of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult." George Orwell
One day last week our family went to grab a bite to eat. We went to Maynards. We walked in, sat down, looked around and at a quick glance became angry with what we saw.
My family and I have been spent in ministry at every given moment of every given day over the last 20 years in service to God and man (1 John 5:2), and this is the people that we are serving and fighting for? The bar in the restaurant was full of grown men (the majority with their Viking jerseys with the name of their favorite player on their backs), partying it all away while watching the Minnesota Vikings' game.
It was almost laughable if it were not so shameful (Jeremiah 6:15; 7:10).
A whopping 64,000 people were packed like sardines in the new US Bank Stadium. Eighty-six percent of these hypocrites that profess to be Christians cannot even name 3 of the 10 commandments (1 John 2:4).
Ticket sales ranged from $75.00 to $901.00 per ticket. As I said, 64,000 people jam packed that stadium, to watch a bunch of grown men, who feel that somehow or another it is a cool and an honorable thing to wear tights while bashing each other's brains out while fighting over a pig ball (Jeremiah 8:5).
On the bleachers, you have men with their shirts off, painted in purple and yellow with Viking horns on their head giving up all dignity over a game that they will not be able to give you the score from in 3 weeks (Jeremiah 2:28; 11:13).
Somehow, the American people have deceived themselves into thinking that this is normal in a country that is being turned into hell (Psalm 9:17). Maybe they are just having fun, right? They are having fun while their country is being assailed from every front, both from without and from within.
I ask, is it honorable to live for idols while turning your back to those who fought, bled and died to give us the freedoms in which Americans enjoy? What a disgrace and a shame (2 Corinthians 5:15).
This also includes those who watch a man, who has practiced thousands of hours, hit a golf ball with a metal rod into a hole, or grown men hit a baseball with a piece of wood, or a little plastic hockey puck gets hit into a net by a fiberglass stick, or men will entertain themselves out of their blood-bought freedoms by watching cars drive in a circle over 500 times! Wow!
Furthermore, watch these hoodlum commentators, who sound like they are on a double shot of caffeine, react after a team scores. (Video is a must watch to get full effect)
During our family dinner, we also noticed that there were about 30 televisions round around us aimed at desensitizing and dumbing down the American people in hopes of them taking on an anti-Christ spirit (1 John 2:15-17).
During one commercial, there was a baby duck that was doused with oil from a broken oil rig on the coast. It went on to show the viewers that Dawn soap cared enough to care for these helpless animals (Proverbs 12:10), which within itself it was good. Yet, not when it takes precedent over human beings. As the next scene flashed up on the screen, there were seals and seagulls being released back into nature from their cages after having care given to them. It ended with the statement that Dawn had been "Saving wildlife for over 30 years."
On the heels of that commercial came another commercial from MSNBC with their communist slogan "Forward." The commercial showed some manatees washed up on shore while a group of people frantically tried to save these helpless mammals. At the end, it shows everyone with a sigh of relief that these mammals were spared and then released back to their natural habitat.
All of this is going on while America's jihadists, who work for Planned Parenthood, are beheading, dissecting and even selling that which has been fearfully and wonderfully created by God (Psalm 139:14).
Wickedness, violence, and spoil are all at the feet of those who have forgotten that their love for God and country should be the ruling influence of their conduct (Matthew 22:36-40).
As a fountain casteth out her waters, so she casteth out her wickedness: violence and spoil are heard in her; before me continually is grief and wounds. Jeremiah 6:7
But this thing commanded I them, saying, Obey my voice, and I will be your God, and ye shall be my people: and walk ye in all the ways that I have commanded you, that it may be well unto you. Jeremiah 7:23
I ask, will not God be avenged on such a nation as this? Yes, He will be, and rightly so. To say otherwise, shows the lack of understanding concerning the character of a Just and Holy God (Jeremiah 9:24). Apparently, the American Church has failed in its mandate to convey to the world the message, "Repent for the kingdom of Heaven is at hand" (Matthew 3:2). Why? Because,
"Evil men understand not judgment: but they that seek the LORD understand all things." Proverbs 28:5
What is it that makes God good in the sight of His church? It is the fact that He is a good Judge (Isaiah 26:9), and will not acquit the wicked (Nahum 1-7).
Who are the wicked? Those who know to do right and don't do it.