We present blogger and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy.” He’ll talk about his strange problems moving from the beta channel of iOS 10 to the release version, outline the interface changes that are meant to simplify Apple Music, and briefly comment about a decision by the U.S. Senate to spend a mere $19.5 million on plans for Mars exploration and a new spaceship design. The discussion moves to computer speakers, as Gene talks about his quest to find a system that won’t blow the circuit breaker for his office when he’s listening to music and also printing a document on his laser printer.



You’ll also hear from commentator Jeff Gamet, Managing Editor for The Mac Observer. He’ll also talk about Gene’s quest for new computer speakers, Apple’s application to patent an exclusive design for a — paper bag, Apple’s alleged attempt to discourage customers from buying music with Apple Music, new developments in AI technology at Apple, and the latest scuttlebutt about alleged plans for an Apple Car. Is Apple giving up on building a car and focusing on self-driving technology? What about those published reports that Apple is in talks to acquire a luxury sports car maker, McLaren Automotive, and whether such a move even makes sense.