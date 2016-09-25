« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Paracast — September 25, 2016  (Read 313 times)

Gene Steinberg

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • Karma: +2/-0
    • The Paracast — The Gold Standard of Paranormal Radio
The Paracast — September 25, 2016
« on: September 23, 2016, 08:16:46 PM »
Gene and Chris welcome veteran UFO researchers Stanton T. Friedman and Kathleen Marden, authors of “Fact, Fiction and Flying Saucers,” which is subtitled, “The Truth Behind the Misinformation, Distortion, and Derision by Debunkers, Government Agencies, and Conspiracy Conmen.” The book traces the origins of the government’s ongoing conspiracy to debunk UFO sightings in order to hide the truth about the phenomenon. The book focuses on three of the most famous — or infamous — debunkers, astronomer Dr. Howard Menzel, aviation journalist Philip Klass, and Dr. Edward Condon, a nuclear physicist, and how they attempted to obscure the truth with casual dismissals of some of the most significant evidence.
« Last Edit: September 24, 2016, 08:08:19 PM by Gene Steinberg »


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast