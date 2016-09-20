Please
Author
Topic: Alzheimer's (Read 1851 times)
Mary
Newbie
Posts: 17
Karma: +4/-0
Alzheimer's
«
on:
September 20, 2016, 12:23:52 PM
I am so tired of seeing the wrong information about Alzheimer's at the top of the topics that I've finally found the time to do my own post. Alzheimer's is not infectious.
