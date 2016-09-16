On this week’s all-star episode, we present Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles. The topics include speculation about iPhone 7 sales in light of reports of heavy preorders and sellouts, particularly for the iPhone 7 Plus. As author of “iOS 10: A Take Control Crash Course,” Josh details some of the best features of the new OS, and discusses the download glitch that, for an hour, gave Apple customers a defective version that bricked some devices until they could be restored, usually via iTunes.



You’ll also hear from tech editor Sean Aune, director of operations for TechnoBuffalo, an online blog and gadget review site. Gene begins the discussion with his tale of woe about a Brother HL-5450DN printer that keeps tripping the circuit breaker in his home office, and surprising solution from the manufacturer. Gene and Sean go back and forth about Apple’s “courageous” decision to remove the headphone jack on the iPhone 7, the possible reasons and the impact to customers. Sean will also discuss an Apple poll of Mac notebook owners reportedly circulating in which they are asked whether they ever use the headphone jack. The discussion also focuses on Samsung’s quality control problems with the Galaxy Note 7 that has been recalled due to episodes of the battery bursting into flames or exploding.