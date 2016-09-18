Gene and Chris talk shop with forum moderator Goggs Mackay along for the ride. Chris wonders why all the data from a decade’s worth of San Luis Valley research that he’s submitted to MUFON and NIDS (National Institute for Discovery Science) has not received an acknowledgement — or a thank you. He discusses some of the amazing phenomena he’s investigated, cases that have yet to become part of the UFO lexicon. And what about disclosure advocates such as Stephen Bassett? Can we ever really understand the true source behind UFOs? Could we even wrap our heads around or do we have language to describe what it’s really all about? What about communicating with aliens that do not look or think in a way that even resembles what we humans understand?