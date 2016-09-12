Please
Author
Topic: Alzheimer's is infectious (Read 654 times)
a_frickin_american
Newbie
Posts: 33
Karma: +8/-2
Alzheimer's is infectious
«
on:
September 12, 2016, 10:28:03 AM »
Hearing Pharmacist Ben saying it's not. The picture developing from the independent research says it is -- along with most if not all the other "neurodegenerative" disease. There is no conflict between infectious and degenerative. Of course diet and lifestyle play a part in hastening or slowing these diseases. However, they are infectious. MS has been known to be of infectious origin for 100+ years. The gov doesn't want us to know this of course, especially since one of the pathogens invoved (especially in the last 40 years as MS has increased) seems to have come from their bioweapons lab. See
durayresearch.wordpress.com
.
«
Last Edit: September 12, 2016, 11:42:28 PM by a_frickin_american
»
Mary
Newbie
Posts: 17
Karma: +4/-0
Re: Alzheimer's is infectious
«
Reply #1 on:
September 20, 2016, 12:20:42 PM »
Alzheimer's IS NOT INFECTIOUS.
