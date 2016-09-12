By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.
-Abraham Lincoln
Did you hear about John Hinckley Jr., the man that attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan on March 30, 1980? He was declared not guilty by reason of insanity.
Webster's 1828 Dictionary defines Insane: Unsound in mind or intellect; mad; deranged in mind, delirious...
Yet, 35 years later, Federal Judge Paul L. Friedman wrote that Hinckley, 61, no longer poses a danger to himself or others and will be freed to live full time with his mother in Williamsburg, Virginia.
He that smiteth a man, so that he die, shall be surely put to death. - Exodus 21:12
Libertarian (without regard for law, free will) Presidential candidate Gary Johnson was asked about the illegals coming into America. He responded, "They came into this country because they couldn't get in legally. And the jobs existed."
"Just so you know when you use that term illegal immigrants, you are upsetting a lot of people by saying that, just so that you know," he added. "If you use the term illegal immigrants, it is very incendiary to our Hispanic population here in this country."
When Johnson was asked by the reporter, "If you enter the country without documentation is that or is that not an illegal act?" he answered, "Technically, yes!"
Moreover, you shall provide out of all the people able men, such as fear God, men of truth, hating covetousness; and place such over them, to be rulers of thousands, and rulers of hundreds, rulers of fifties, and rulers of tens. - Exodus 18:21
Did you know that the Federal Bureau of Investigation, through Operation Pacifier
, distributed child porn to tens of thousands of people? It is noteworthy that this is the same organization who protects pedophile criminals that call themselves representatives in this country
.
Remember the ICE investigation at the Pentagon, which exposed over 5,000 employees downloading child pornography
? Instead of the guilty being prosecuted for their felony offenses
, the DOJ, under Eric Holder, conveniently stated they didn't have enough manpower to bring prosecutions.
Ye shall not afflict any widow, or fatherless child. If you afflict them in any way, and they cry at all unto me, I will surely hear their cry; And my wrath shall wax hot, and I will kill you with the sword; and your wives shall be widows, and your children fatherless. - Exodus 22-24
It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones. - Luke 17:2
Americans do not need to be worried about what other countries are doing to them. It is the Americans that have no one to blame but themselves (Isaiah 59).
O Lord, righteousness belongeth unto thee, but unto us confusion of faces, as at this day; to the men of Judah, and to the inhabitants of Jerusalem, and unto all Israel, that are near, and that are far off, through all the countries whither thou hast driven them, because of their trespass that they have trespassed against thee. - Daniel 9:7
Furthermore:
The heathen are sunk down in the pit that they made: in the net which they hid is their own foot taken.
The Lord is known by the judgment which he executeth: the wicked is snared in the work of his own hands. Higgaion. Selah.
The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God. - Psalm 15-17
What of Hillary Clinton this last week? She was praised by none other than CNN who reported that she raised $143 million dollars in the month of August alone.
Did anyone take the time to ask where that money came from?
- Kingdom of Saudi Arabia $10-25 million
- State of Kuwait $5-10 million
- State of Qatar $1-5 million
- Sultanate of Oman $1-5 million
- United Arab Emirates $1-5 million
- Embassy of Algeria $250-500 Thousand
- Government of Brunei Darussalam $1-5million
Hillary does not have the support from the American people. Therefore, she has to receive it from the foreigners who are out to destroy America.
Can Americans define Treason?
18 U.S. Code 2381 - Treason Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.
I have to throw this last one in here for you, though there is a plethora of topics to pick from:A very confused "Pornstar" has come out of the closet - as a conservative
- and confirmed to Breitbart News that she is voting for Donald Trump in November. This ***** (Deuteronomy 23:17) claimed, "I absolutely am voting for Trump," she said. "I am a conservative."
This *****, without a doubt, is the product of her un-American upbringing (Laminations 5:7; Luke 7:35).
As a jewel of gold in a swine's snout, so is a fair woman which is without discretion. - Proverbs 11:22
Really? A conservative? "Conservative" is defined in Webster's 1828 dictionary as: preservative; having power to preserve in a safe or entire state, or from loss, waste or injury.
In parallel, salt preserves and stops putrefaction.
Jesus said in Matthew 5:13:
"Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savor, wherewith shall it be salted? It is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men."
The modern Christian-conservatives have lost their savor and have allowed the American blood-bought Constitution to be trampled under the foot of the corrupt because America has become corrupt (Psalm 78:8-10). So, who is responsible for the destruction of America?