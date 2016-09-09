On this week’s all-star episode, we present columnist and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy.” In pointed remarks, Kirk explains why he’s not terribly impressed with Apple’s explanation for ditching the headphone jack, nor, for that matter, with the iPhone 7, which he doesn’t regard as a significant improvement over previous models. In response to Gene’s remark about the headphone jack being a notorious source of unreliability, Kirk brings up problems with frayed Lightning cables. There’s also a brief discussion about the failure of the paperless revolution.



You’ll also hear from prolific author and commentator Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus, who works with Gene in setting up the Golden Master version of macOS Sierra, which was released on September 8th to public beta testers. Gene briefly toys with the Mac version of Siri, not his favorite feature, before the discussion moves to the iPhone 7. Contrary to Kirk’s reaction, Bob explains why he’s impressed with the new features, particularly the camera enhancements that may allow him to leave his DSLR camera home. You’ll also hear Bob’s reaction to the loss of the headphone jack, and Gene will talk about Apple’s announcement that it will no longer reveal first weekend sales for the new iPhone. The excuse is that they won’t have enough stock on hand to meet demand, so potential sales can’t be reported.