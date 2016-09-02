On this week’s all-star episode, we present tech journalist Sean Aune, director of operations for TechnoBuffalo, an online blog and gadget review site. He’ll focus mainly on what’s expected from Apple during the September 7th media event in San Francisco. The predictions mainly cover an iPhone 7, but Sean will also discuss the possibilities for introducing an Apple Watch 2, and Apple’s skirmish with the European Commission over a $14.5 billion tax bill.



You’ll also hear from security expert and ethical hacker Dr. Timothy Summers, President of Summers & Company, a cyber strategy and organizational design consulting firm, who will discuss the latest hacks impacting the Democratic National Committee and other Democratic facilities. Are the hackers strictly focusing on one political party? And what about those recent security fixes from Apple?



The final half of the show will feature John Martellaro, Senior Editor, Analysis & Reviews for The Mac Observer. His bill of fare includes such topics as “Blood in the Macintosh Water,” why “There Ain’t No Such Thing as Free TV,” “Is There Anything Apple Can’t Do? That’s Now a Problem,” and how “Autonomous Vehicles Might Develop Superior Judgement.” Gene wonders whether the day might come in the next few years where he will have to give up the keys to his car and surrender to a self-driving vehicle.