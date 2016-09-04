Gene and guest co-host Goggs Mackay present Dr. Robert Davis, author of “The UFO Phenomenon: Should I Believe?” Robert Davis is an internationally recognized scientist in his field, and served as a professor at the State University of New York for over 30 years. He is a member of the Dr. Edgar Mitchell Foundation for Research into Extraterrestrial Encounters (FREE),” composed of many leading researchers from various disciplines. The FREE website includes their initiatives, scholarly articles written by members of FREE, and the results of their ongoing research results obtained from over 2,500 individuals who report conscious recall of contact with UFOs and non-human intelligent beings. During this episode, Dr. Davis will address the outcomes of their preliminary research results and associated theories and implications for future research.