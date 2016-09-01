Quote

"I was lucky enough to know and work with Joy. It's all in the name; Dr Joy was an absoulte joy to work with and a great friend. She will be missed greatly. Her voice will live on and her work in the indusrty will no doubt be forever remembered . Not only was she a professional, she always had advice to share with me. We often visitied over the phone (about once a month) and vented about the insane world we live in. Much needed Joy. Thanks for everything and thanks for knowing us at GCN..."

-John Haarmann PD for GCN



Dr. Joy Browne's radio program was the longest running of its kind in syndication, airing on over 100 stations across the country. Her show offered millions of devoted listeners compassionate, practical and substantive advice on issues ranging from relationships and marriage, finance, work and career.Dr. Joy has won numerous awards for her work including the American Psychological Associations President's Award, the TALKERS Magazine award for Best Female Talk Show Host (two years in a row), #10 on the list of the 25 Greatest Radio Talk Show Hosts of All Time, and has been named one of the 100 Most Influential Talk Show Hosts. In addition to her accomplished work as an author, Dr. Joy is also recognized from her many television guest appearances on shows such as: CBS' The Early Show, Oprah Winfrey and Larry King Live.