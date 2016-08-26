On this week’s all-star episode, we present columnist and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy.” During this session, Gene will tell Kirk about the free Internet service he’s received and how its speed and reliability compare to the service you have to pay for. Kirk will discuss his article on the iPhone’s schizophrenic store numbers, where you get different figures on how much space you have available on your device. He’ll also talk about mastering and remastering techniques for music recordings.



You’ll also hear from commentator Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer. Bryan will talk about the information leaks from the supply chain and what they might tell you about forthcoming Apple gear, whether there is reason to freak out over reports Apple plans to ditch the headphone jack on the next iPhone, incremental improvements in battery technology, his concerns over the lack of a Mac Pro refresh since 2013, and possible Apple products in the future and how they might be even more significant than Apple’s present-day gear, including the Mac and the iPhone.