When it comes to cutting-edge speculation about the paranormal, nobody does it better than Greg Bishop, of “Radio Misterioso,” so we’ve asked him to return to The Paracast for an open “shop talk” agenda. His latest book, “It Defies Language,” illustrated by Red Pill Junkie, is collection of essays about the UFO subject and related phenomena. During this session, Greg will talk about newly discovered exoplanets, and what form an intelligent race from outer space might take. The discussion moves to different species on Earth and their surprising displays of possibly advanced intelligence. Chris delivers an update on the San Luis Valley Camera Project, the paranormal event detection network.