"Out of these troubled times... A new world order can emerge, a new era. Free from the threat of terror, today that new world is struggling to be born, a world quite different from the one that we have known... If we are successful... and we will be." - George Bush Sr. (September 11, 1990)
What is the link here?
Most people did not know that Adolph Hitler was aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood
, which was founded in Egypt in 1928 by Hassan al-Banna, a 22 year old Muslim who admired Adolph Hitler's hatred of the Jews and persistently wrote to Hitler to express his admiration for Hitler and his desire for collaboration with Hitler's Nazi Party. When Hitler rose to power, his Nazis supported al-Banna, a school teacher, to grow the Muslim Brotherhood into its ally in the Middle East. By 1938, the membership of Muslim Brotherhood topped 200,000.
During World War II, members of the Muslim Brotherhood spied for Hitler's Nazis in the Middle East and fought for Hitler as Nazi troops in two specially formed Muslim Waffen-SS Handschar Divisions ('Handschar' is German for scimitar, the curved saber used by the Muslim troops of the Ottoman empire).
Today, America has allowed the Muslim Brotherhood advocate, Barack Hussein Obama, to be in a position of power similar to that which Adolph Hitler used the Muslims, which the Bush Regime (Prescott Bush, Father and Grandfather to 2 U.S. Presidents, was indicted in 1942 for funding Hitler's regime) also were a part. Adolph Hitler was attempting to establish a new world order through Nazi Germany, which was known as the Third Reich.
Remember what this devil said:
"What good fortune for those in power that people do not think." -Adolph Hitler
What is going on? Answer: Leviticus 26:15-17
As a matter of fact, media resources, to which I contribute, even went so far as to doctor up or omit certain portions of my articles because they believed them to be too radical and controversial concerning the crimes of those they tolerate in America's governmental positions. They believed it to be unthinkable that the criminal occupying the executive office is capable of doing the unthinkable (2 Thessalonians 2:11).
That is exactly what Obama has been allowed by the American people to do, the unthinkable. Some have even said that it was not what the intelligence world was saying, as if to take for face value what American agencies are releasing to the media resources was legitimate concerning terrorism. Apparently, they knew more the good common sense that The Lord has given (Luke 12:56).
Former British Foreign Secretary Robin Cook, of Inter-Services Intelligence, is on record stating
"The truth is there is no Islamic army or terrorist group called Al-Qaeda. And any informed intelligence officer knows this. But, there is propaganda campaign to make the public believe in the presence of an identified entity representing the 'devil' only in order to drive TV watchers to accept a unified international leadership for a war against terrorism. The country behind this is The US..."
Simply examine the fruit of that which is hanging on this corrupt administration's branches and judge for yourselves (Matthew 7:16).
Last week, former GITMO enemy combatant was connected
to the Istanbul Airport Massacre.
The same week that President Obama released 15 Guantanamo Bay detainees
, a former prisoner was arrested and charged with being a top recruiter for ISIS.
Abu Nassim was arrested
in Libya just days after the State Department claimed that very few Gitmo detainees ever return to terror.
Nassim, whose full name is Moez Ben Abdulgader Ben Ahmed Al Fezzani, was reportedly
trying to travel to Tunisia, where he is an ISIS commander and most-wanted terrorist.
He was arrested along with approximately 20 other ISIS supporters between the Libyan towns of Rigdaleen and Al-Jmail.
Nassim is considered a top jihadist recruiter in Italy.
Who released them?
According to the Washington Post
Nearly 21 percent of those released prior to 2009 have reengaged in militancy, officials say, compared with about 4.5 percent of the 158 released by Obama.
Human rights activists say the statistics are suspect and cannot be verified because the administration provides almost NO information about whom it is counting and why.
Most of those suspected of re-engagement are Afghan, reflecting the large numbers of Afghans detained after the Sept. 11 attacks and the ongoing war there. More than 200 Afghan prisoners have been repatriated (Sent back to their own countries) from the prison.
Friends, this is all by design. Nothing is taking place by chance (Psalm 9:17; Proverbs 14:34).
"Germany will either be a world power or will not be at all." -Adolph Hitler
The new world order has been defeated time and time again because Christian heroic spirits conquered the will of the corrupt men, "devils," (John 8:44; 2 Samuel 23:9-10; Romans 8:37).
History does teach us that nobody in Germany believed that Hitler was guilty of attacking his own Reichstag and inciting his people against his political opposition until Germany was destroyed and 4.4 million dead. Then, and only then, did the people awake to the fact that Hitler was in fact the perpetrator behind all of the atrocities that took place. How did he get away with it? The people forsook God, gave their allegiance to corruptible man and were destroyed.
Can it happen here in America? It is
Order out of Chaos