August 21 Episode Glitch....
« on: August 21, 2016, 12:24:44 PM »
Due to some sort of glitch on GCN's part, the August 21st episode of The Paracast was not broadcast; instead they ran an episode three weeks old.

We have posted a correct version of the show on our site.

The direct link to the episode page is:

http://www.theparacast.com/podcast/now-playing-august-21-2016-paul-davids/



Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
