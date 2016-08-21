Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
News:
Back To GCNLive.com
Main
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
The Paracast
»
August 21 Episode Glitch....
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: August 21 Episode Glitch.... (Read 451 times)
Gene Steinberg
Full Member
Posts: 198
Karma: +2/-0
August 21 Episode Glitch....
«
on:
August 21, 2016, 12:24:44 PM »
Due to some sort of glitch on GCN's part, the August 21st episode of The Paracast was not broadcast; instead they ran an episode three weeks old.
We have posted a correct version of the show on our site.
The direct link to the episode page is:
http://www.theparacast.com/podcast/now-playing-august-21-2016-paul-davids/
Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
The Paracast
»
August 21 Episode Glitch....
SMF 2.0.8
|
SMF © 2014
,
Simple Machines
SMFAds
for
Free Forums
Simple Audio Video Embedder
BR Finale
2011 by,
Crip