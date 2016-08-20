« previous next »
Webster is off the deep end now

fs773

Webster is off the deep end now
« on: August 20, 2016, 01:29:05 PM »
Imagine if Webster had been around during the French Revolution "They are anti French they dont like our French government institutions" as he claims Trump doesnt liek American ones.

Only reason USA needs  immigration is the pathetic birth rate of american women who call a dog "my kid" and go to homopathophilac parades
and abortion clinics and not the hijab-only maternity wards now.

His nirvanna of a multicultural USA is outside tribal homo sapiens behaviour of course and there is no historical sucessfull multi-tribal society.
They all collapse from a lack of common values and history.

Anthropology and history need to pay a visit to Webster ..and Charles Darwin is laughing his ass off at a USA that kills its own pre-birth gene pools and homosexes itself to death

SingleTax

Re: Webster is off the deep end now
« Reply #1 on: August 20, 2016, 08:34:21 PM »
Today's show -- in which Tarpley yet again demonized Trump ad nauseam while giving Hillary her usual free pass -- validates once again the central theme of the following thread:

-- http://gcnlive.com/forum/index.php/topic,3099.0.html

I'm surprised Tarpley hasn't accused Trump of being the anti-Christ yet.  ::)

thetruthseeker

Re: Webster is off the deep end now
« Reply #2 on: August 21, 2016, 08:10:06 PM »
Do you really want "The Donald" with all his idiosyncrasies as the POTUS?  I'm sure you've seen his exact nude replica being put up in different cities.  Do you really want THAT in the white house?
BraveNewWhirled

Re: Webster is off the deep end now
« Reply #3 on: August 22, 2016, 08:02:41 AM »
A nude Hiliary replica was attempted but the screeching was unbearable. So yes, Donald Trump is PRECISELY what America needs in the White House. RIGHT NOW.

fs773

Re: Webster is off the deep end now
« Reply #4 on: August 22, 2016, 10:13:51 AM »
Nude Hilary? Market that as a Viagra antidote
