By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
Former Education Secretary under Ronald Regan said, In America today, the longer you stay in school, the dumber you get..." -William Bennett
Outside of the fact the federal government is illegally (Violation of Article 10 of The Bill of Rights) and intentionally indoctrinating American students in public schools through International Baccalaureate, No Child Left Behind, and now Common Core, you have to ask the question, "Why are 86% of them that complain about what is going on dropping their kids off at the school gate?" The 86% just happen to be Professed Christians, Patriots, and Conservatives? This 86% should also realize that which is being taught today is not what was taught 50 years ago in this country.
Case and point: In complete contradiction to America's foundational principles, the National Education Association agrees with humanism. Humanism is summed up in the following excerpt by John Dunphy in his article, "A Religion for a New Age":
"The Bible is not merely another book ... it has and remains an incredibly dangerous book. ... I am convinced that the battle for humankind's future must be waged and won in the public classroom by teachers who correctly perceive their role as the proselytizers of a new faith. ... These teachers must embody the same dedication as the most rabid fundamentalist preachers, for they will be ministers of another sort, utilizing a classroom instead of a pulpit to convey humanist values in whatever subject they teach. ... The classroom must and will become an arena of conflict between the old and the new - the rotting corpse of Christianity, together with all its adjacent evils and misery, and the new faith of humanism, resplendent in its promise of a world in which the never-realized Christian ideal of love thy neighbor will finally be achieved."
Furthermore, here are examples of what the public indoctrination center are teaching concerning various subjects.
Math:
In Texas, the State Board of Education found a total of 109,263 errors in math textbooks reviewed for use in 2008 alone. Yes, I said 109,263 errors. The board had to go so far as to place a possible fine of $5,000 per error found if they were not fixed by spring of the same year.
Science:
In textbooks all across America, science (the study of Creation) is well-known for being laced with the dangerous theory of evolution, which wars against Christianity, the Bible, God and His Law, which is the foundation of our Republic.
Evolution
The little Girl Who Knew Better
Concerning history, I had one principal jokingly tell me, "Science and history books are being changed every three to seven years.
History:
In Virginia, a state review committee found a slew of errors in many history textbooks. A committee of five historians caught errors ranging from the incorrect year John Rolfe married Pocahontas to quotes that do not even appear in historical records. One book illustrated Virginia soldiers in the Revolutionary War wearing red coats, when in fact, they wore blue. Another textbook erroneously stated many colonial Americans were illiterate. In fact, literacy rates were extremely high.
Retired Library of Virginia historian Brent Tarter wrote in his review of a textbook titled Our Virginia, "I also found some very significant omissions, some internal inconsistencies, and some erroneous or questionable descriptions and analyses of historical events. Some are so ludicrous and difficult to explain that I cannot understand where the misinformation came from."
Muslim Indoctrination in Public Schools:
Interestingly enough, in recent years, American public schools have been indoctrinated with the Muslim religion. Studies have shown over 500 historical errors in public school textbooks, giving an Islamic slant to our youth.
As a result, our youth are subject to the following teachings and practices:
• Learning to become a Muslim
• Fasting for Ramadan
• Learning the five pillars of Islam
• Memorizing verses of the Quran
• Adopting a Muslim name
• Staging a Jihad (war against non-Muslims)
Muslim Infiltration
They are even subjecting elementary school students to the D.A.R.E. program, which has statistically proven to educate the students as to how to commit the crime of drug abuse rather than prevent it
.
What of antidepressants prescriptions? They are simply attempting to set students up for the fall to prescribe dangerous psychotropic drugs
.
Leon Eisenberg (Father of ADHD), in his last interview before his death, said
, "ADHD is a prime example of a fictitious disease."
There has been a dramatic rise in the sale of antidepressants
in the past decade alone. According to IMS Health, sales of antidepressants in the United States surpassed $11 billion in 2010.
Antidepressants are one of the most commonly prescribed drug classes. Four out of five physicians prescribing antidepressants are not even psychiatrists, and the drugs are increasingly being given for non-psychiatric uses.
This dramatic increase in usage could possibly be in direct connection to the controversial TeenScreen survey given to children as young as 9 years old in public schools. TeenScreen has been responsible for policing the mental health of students over the past decade.
More and more public schools have brought in the manipulative survey for children, setting them up for a prescription. For example, one of the questions asked is: "Has there been a time when you felt you couldn't do anything well or that you weren't as good-looking or smart as other people?" Another question is: "In the last year, has there been any situation when you had less energy than usual?"
Nearly 20 percent of students who take the survey are then labeled mentally ill, which leads to a prescription. This process is being sold as suicide prevention; however, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force found "no evidence" that screening for suicide risk reduces suicide attempts.
In past generations, parents would train their children in the way they should go, using the rod of correction (Proverbs 22) to drive foolishness from the hearts of their children, while the pharmaceutical companies compete for the position contrary to that which God commanded.
In the meantime, pharmaceutical companies are raking in hundreds of millions of dollars a day while America's students are used as political and medical guinea pigs.
Most Americans don't even realize that Obama is attempting to deputize the medical industry to screen the mental health of every American.
Herein lies the "attention deficit." The deficit lies within the responsibility of the parents, not the child.
To further add insult to injury with the help of the NEA, students are being made a prey to teachers.
The real question to ask here is "Why are there public schools?"
Only you can answer that.
Public Schools are teaching what?