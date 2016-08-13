On this week’s all-star episode, we present outspoken commentator Peter Cohen for a return visit. In a wide-ranging discussion, Peter discusses the possible reasons why there has been only one Mac update this year. Is it possible Apple is planning major refreshes for the MacBook Pro and other models come fall? How has the iPhone SE, the smallest model, influenced sales? He’ll also briefly discuss Apple’s new bounty policy, announced at the Black Hat USA 2016 conference, to offer up to $200,000 to those who discover serious security leaks in Apple products. Ongoing rumors about an Apple Car are also discussed, along with the possibility that it may actually be about self-driving technology and not a new car.



You’ll also hear from commentator and author Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles. He’ll discuss the Apple TV, and the efforts by Apple and other companies to provide cord-cutting alternatives to cable and satellite TV. What about the decision of Hulu, owned by several TV networks, to kill the free service and focus on subscriptions only? Josh talks about the recent failure of Kagi, a payment processing company that managed funds for shareware and other products. He also outlines Apple’s decision to pay a bounty to those who discover security defects, and the possible reasons for the late arrival of upgrades for Mac hardware.