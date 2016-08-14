If you need a wake-up call in the dog days of summer, there’s always the one and only Walter Bosley. He’s an author, blogger, former AFOSI agent and a former FBI counterintelligence specialist. He has covered mass shootings, breakaway civilizations, lost civilizations and more. On this episode, Walter joins Gene and Chris to talk about pop culture, Star Trek and aliens, and today’s messy political environment and its possible relationship to the secret forces that may be in control of world events. We are joined by special guest Alejandro Rojas, of OpenMinds.tv, who engages in a spirited debate with Walter on the reality of breakaway civilizations.