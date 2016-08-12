By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"Our government rests in public opinion. Whoever can change public opinion, can change the government." -Abraham Lincoln
From Hillary Clinton deliberately and blatantly lying about running guns to Syria to Barack Hussein Obama running guns to Mexican drug lords through "Fast and Furious," both having be found aiding and abetting the enemies of America (which is nothing short of treason). You would think that the American people would be well aware of the pill that is in the jam when it comes to this criminal administration's lawless executive orders
Furthermore, we now find that there are more government bureaucrats with guns than U.S. Marines
, as well as government now targeting gunsmiths with enormous fees in latest gun prohibition measure
, along with his incompetent outlaws, has set his sights on law-abiding gun owners in an attempt to "infringe" upon rights (Amendment 2 Bill of Rights
. He is doing this with permission from the American people in violation of the law.
As a matter of fact, he wants to put forward more unconstitutional executive orders to accomplish this
. How does that work? Sway the public opinion by playing the emotions to policy rather than principles to the law (Ephesians 4:14).
Understand that The Declaration of Independence
underlies the Constitution
. It holds that the rights of the people come from God and that the powers of the government come from the people (Exodus 18:21). This is, in fact, the reason that this government is at war with God and His people (Revelation 12:17).
Executive orders are defined
United States Presidents issue executive orders to help officers and agencies of the executive branch manage the operations within the federal government itself. Executive orders have the full force of law (Enumerated laws found within the United States Constitution) when they take authority from a legislative power which grants its power directly to the Executive by the Constitution, or are made pursuant to Acts of Congress (The representatives of the American people) that explicitly delegate to the President some degree of discretionary power (delegated legislation).[1] Like both legislative statutes and regulations promulgated by government agencies, executive orders are subject to judicial review (Not by them that want to interpret what common sense laws state. Nor are judges there to judge the standard by which they are judged by), and may be struck down if deemed by the courts to be unsupported by statute or the Constitution.
There is NO constitutional provision nor statute that explicitly permits executive orders. The term executive power Article II, Section 1, Clause 1 of the Constitution, refers to the title of President as the executive. He is instructed therein by the declaration "take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed" made in Article II, Section 3, Clause 5 or face impeachment. Most executive orders use these Constitutional reasonings as the authorization allowing for their issuance to be justified as part of the President's sworn duties,[2] the intent being to help direct officers of the U.S. Executive carry out their delegated duties as well as the normal operations of the federal government: the consequence of failing to comply possibly being the removal from office.
An executive order of the president must find support in the Constitution, either in a clause granting the president specific power or by a delegation of power by Congress to the president.
Therefore, if the executive order is not congruent with the United States Constitution, then it is simply "null and void," period
There is no judicial interpretation, no compromise nor debate. Why? It is because neither this nor any other administration has the power nor the authority to act out of their scope of authority.
"All laws which are repugnant to the Constitution are null and void."(Marbury vs.Madison, 1803.)
"Every law consistent with the Constitution will have been made in pursuance of the powers granted by it. Every usurpation or law repugnant to it cannot have been made in pursuance of its powers. The latter will be nugatory and void." (Thomas Jefferson, Elliot, p. 4:187-88.
"...the laws of Congress are restricted to a certain sphere, and when they depart from this sphere, they are no longer supreme or binding. In the same manner, the states have certain independent power, in which their laws are supreme." (Alexander Hamilton, Elliot, 2:362.)
"This Constitution, as to the powers therein granted, is constantly to be the supreme law of the land.... It is not the supreme law in the exercise of a power not granted." (William Davie, Pennsylvania, p. 277
"It will not, I presume, have escaped observation that it expressly confines the supremacy to laws made pursuant to the Constitution" (Alexander Hamilton, concerning the supremacy clause The Federalist Papers, #33.)
"There is no position which depends on clearer principles than that every act of a delegated authority, contrary to the commission under which it is exercised, is void. No legislative act, therefore, contrary to the Constitution, can be valid." (Alexander Hamilton, The Federalist Papers, #78.)
So, how is it that this administration gets away with what it gets away with? I can tell you. They do so due to the ignorance of the American people who have not taken the time to know the difference
Remember, Thomas Jefferson said, "If a nation expects to be ignorant and free it expects what never was and never will be."
"The problem with the American people is that they are being indoctrinated by corrupt, self-serving politicians who do not know, nor care to know, what the Constitution says."
It may look like law, have the color of law, but it is not law! (Luke 11:21)
America quit allowing them that have not been taught to teach.