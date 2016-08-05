On this week’s all-star episode, we present blogger and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy.” This time, Kirk speaks interactively as he follows the online queue countdown so he can purchase tickets for two Harry Potter plays in London. Would such information on one’s place in the pecking order serve as an inspiration for Apple’s online ordering system when a new gadget is launched? Kirk also talks of the dangers of inserting an unknown USB stick from an unknown source into a computer’s USB port, and the possible reasons why only one new Mac has been introduced so far this year.



You’ll also hear from Sean Aune, director of operations for TechnoBuffalo, an online blog and gadget review site, who will also talk at length about the lack of Mac updates. Is it about Intel’s chips, new designs, the fall arrival of macOS Sierra? Or has Apple necome less interested in keeping the Mac up to date? Sean will also give positive reviews on his experiences with a pair of Chromebooks. He’ll also talk about their growing presence in school systems in the U.S. You’ll also hear advice on what to do if one of your accounts, bank, credit card or services, is hacked, as Sean recounts the occasion when someone from the UK hacked his Netflix account and was watching movies and TV shows day and night.