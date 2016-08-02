By David Whitney, theamericanview.com
The Democrat convention got off to a curious and raucous start as the "preacher" who led the invocation was heckled in the middle of that prayer. Todd Starnes notes,
"the jeers turned into chants for Bernie Sanders, "Bernie, Bernie...I was at their convention in 2012 -- when they not only booed God -- but they tried to vote the Almighty out of their party platform."1
Whether you agreed with the prayer or not - and I do not agree with the content of her prayer - how disrespectful can you be, and not just to the "preacher" but above all disrespectful to the Lord God. It demonstrates again that there is no fear of God in their hearts.
Looking at that Democrat Platform approved by the delegates to their convention in Philadelphia shows how depraved those hearts are which do not fear God. Under the title "Guaranteeing *******, ***, Bisexual, and Transgender Rights" (By the way we need to understand that these are religious statements, they reveal a belief system based upon a set of presuppositions. I need to mention this because the modern propaganda campaign would have us believe these are something other than a religious belief system.)
Their platform states, "We support a progressive vision of religious freedom that respects pluralism and rejects the misuse of religion to discriminate. ... We will also promote LGBT human rights and ensure America's foreign policy is inclusive of LGBT people around the world."
So I understand what they are saying in that party platform by 'progressive vision' is they want religion to shift away from its historic moorings, from its past standards of right and wrong. They want religion to respect pluralism - that is never dare critique any of the truth claims of any belief system. They demand that all religions adopt their religion of total relativism and believe that there is nothing absolute, no standard of right or wrong. So they lie, because they claim they stand for religious freedom, but only if you believe what they believe. Then they assert that it is a misuse of religion to discriminate. This word discriminate has come under sustained assault in our day. So let's look at what our Founders knew this word meant.
To discriminate according to Webster's 1828 Dictionary
,
"1. To distinguish; to observe the difference between; as, we may usually discriminate true from false modesty.
2. To separate; to select from others; to make a distinction between; as, in the last judgment, the righteous will be discriminated from the wicked."
I love Noah Webster's use of the Bible in these definitions. Clearly our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the last judgment will discriminate, that is He will distinguish between the righteous and the wicked, the later of which He will consign to the lake of fire for eternity.
So their party platform would have us not act as Jesus Christ will act, not distinguish right from wrong, and by respecting so called pluralism, we will then never warn people headed for eternity in the lake of fire that their eternal immortal soul is in grave danger. In other words they would have us not help people understand the laws of the universe, not be able to distinguish between right and wrong. In essence then the Democrat platform condemns evangelism and discipleship which are the calling of every true Christian. They are saying that faithful obedience to Christ is the "misuse of religion." And further they say that the violation God's Holy law in regards to sexual morality is a human right. The platform states, "We will also promote LGBT human rights and ensure America's foreign policy is inclusive of LGBT people around the world." That is they claim we have a right to do what God says in wrong. That humans have the right to sin. And they are so devoted to this Satanic vision they intend to force every nation in the world to comply with it through the means of bribery of those other governments with U.S. Foreign aid and Foreign policy to promote sodomy.
The real agenda underlying all of this is the destruction of family government and church government such that the only entity left standing is an all powerful civil government which alone commands worship, obedience and total undivided loyalty.
Think of the implications to our land if their agenda is followed - the destruction of family and church, the exaltation of every form of wickedness and immorality. They scheme to accomplish this by eliminating all sin from society by redefining sin and calling it good, moral and righteous. Look at how closely this agenda aligns with Satan's strategy. His design is to drag everyone to hell with him. All he has to do is persuade them to worship some idol other than the one true God, and get them to believe that they are not sinners headed to hell and therefore there was never a need for a redeeming sacrifice for their sins. If Satan can keep them locked in bondage to this belief system until they draw their last breath, he will have them in hell for all eternity.
If you were to make a simple comparison of the major belief systems in the world - all of them have a standard as to what constitutes sin. They also have a system of sacrifice to seek atonement for sin. There is only one religion that doesn't do this but rather denies the very existence of sin altogether and that belief system is Satanism. It would seem that Satanism is the religion adopted by the Democrat platform.
Now the Democrats are not alone. Consider what our culture is doing - it is eliminating the whole idea of sin; thereby eradicating all ability to distinguish between right and wrong. Their way of dealing with the universal problem of human sin is to wave their magic wand and using some invented incantation make sin disappear completely. This is of course is a Satanic deception. Sort of like the ostrich with his head in the sand; he thinks to himself, 'if I don't see it, or if I pretend that it does not exist then it cannot harm me.' This is a deception of the deepest sort, in fact it is delusional. We live in the universe created by the One True God. He established all the laws, both physical and moral that govern His universe. His laws cannot be overturned, they are immutable.
Satan would have his victims believe they are alright just the way they are; furthermore that anything they did wrong at any time is actually irrelevant because sin is really in the eye of the beholder. So if you don't believe sin exists, say the words and poof, it magically disappears.
I think this is why Satan is working over time to promote sodomy in our day as good and moral. Every human knows deep in his heart that sodomy is an abomination. So if even this most egregious violation of God's Law, as revealed in nature and above all in God's Holy Word, if even this can be magically transformed into something noble and good, why then all other sins can in the same manner be transformed as well - lying, stealing, and murder can be magically transformed into something good, moral and righteous.
This Satanic lie is very attractive for the sinner; when they choose to believe this lie then they think their sin problem is eradicated. But woe to those who swallow this lie, they are far worse off than a sinner who knows the great problem and the penalty of his sin.
So what is the real way of dealing with sin? For the reality is that all men are sinners, all have fallen short of the glory of God and that the wrath of God is reveal from heaven against all unrighteousness with the result that the wages of sin is death. This is the great Human Dilemma. Romans 6:23 states, "For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord." The only payment for sin acceptable to God must be a sinless substitute whose blood is spilled as He dies in our place. Christ fulfilled each element of this by His death on the cross.
