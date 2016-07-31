Gene and Chris are visited by Marc Dantonio, the chief photo and video analyst for the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON). In this episode, Marc wears his astronomer hat as he talks at length about the ongoing discovery of exoplanets, which orbit other star systems. As we continue to uncover evidence that some of these planets may be Earth-like, does that increase the possibility that life exists there? Would it be life as we know it? Can such discoveries lead us to finding proof that intelligent races are visiting Earth? Marc also explores the potential that humans may some day perfect some sort of warp drive, for faster-than-light travel across space. And what about across dimensions, through wormholes? Does that lead us to the potential f9r a stargate? You’ll also hear Marc describe his own paranormal encounters, and his views on UFO photos and videos.