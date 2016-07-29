By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"If we mean to support the liberty and independence which has cost us so much blood and treasure to establish, we must drive far away the demon of party spirit and local reproach." - President George Washington
Americans are once again caught up in the political cycle and settling for what has been handpicked and presented as an option. Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton are both immoral. Trump has been married 3 times. If he cannot be faithful to God, swearing to uphold his marriage oath, how can he be faithful to this country? How would he, or how could he, be faithful to the laws of our Constitution to keep America free? Clinton is a high profile repeat criminal, yet both advocate that which God condemns (Sodomy and abortion), therefore both are illegitimate and unqualified candidates. Furthermore they both claim to be Christians (1 John 2:4; Matthew 24:5). How does that Kool-aid taste? Nothing could be further from the truth (2 Corinthians 11:15).
Furthermore, you were warned by President Franklin Roosevelt, who blurted out the truth in his confusion, when he stated,
"Presidents are selected, not elected."
Yet, Americans have been exposed to this truth every single step of the way, over and over, but most do not take heed (Deuteronomy 6:12).
America, how long are you going to let these criminals control the game in which they have caught you up?
I remember when the Constitution Party candidate for the presidency of the United States in 2004 told me, "If you were to take Ronald Reagan and put him into a room, and Jesus Christ into another room, that room with Ronald would be packed with followers, whereas Jesus would be left alone." How right on was his statement?
Look at the idolatry of the American people who do not learn from history, throwing off God while submitting themselves to a corrupt man or woman (Jeremiah 17:5).
These candidates are doing their best to deceive, as well as to get the American people to forget about our Christian heritage. In fact, this has been the objective of Barack Hussein Obama from the beginning of his corrupt administration. Remember that he was going to fundamentally transform America? How do you do that? Attack the foundations, which are our Christian heritage and the United Stated Constitution.
Let me take you back to the 2012 election cycle at the Democratic National Convention where it was reported that Republicans were calling out the Democrats for removing references to "God" from their party platform.
While the Democrats refused, God the Republicans gave it over to their foreign and false gods (Deuteronomy 10:17).
Now, these anti-Americans have to be told to put the American flag into the convention. The Communists and anti-Christ's are on full display today. 1 John 2:15-19Harmeet Dhilion opened the second night of the Republican Convention with a Sikh prayer by singing the invocation in Punjabi and then translating it into English. Then we have Sajid Tarar, who delivered up an benediction at the Republican National Convention, praising the prophet Muhammad.
Earlier in the campaign season, we saw a woman introducing Hillary Clinton and citing the words from the Pledge of Allegiance, but purposefully ignoring "under God."
Apparently, these foreigners, as well as the Republicans, have forgotten that we are a Christian nation. That is why people left their native countries and came to America.
"The general principles on which the fathers achieved independence were... the general principles of Christianity... I will avow that I then believed and now believe, that those general principles of Christianity are as eternal and immutable as the existence of and attributes of God." -President John Adams
Today's Republicans are yesterday's Democrats! Secondly, for them that have been dumbed down to believe that we have a two, three or four party system, here is a newsflash: We have one Constitution; we do not have a two, three or four party system. There's no better way than to divide and conquer, is there? This is the mentality taken on by those who look no further than what they are told.
"There is nothing I dread so much as a division of the Republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader and converting measures in opposition to each other." - John Adams
This all reminds me of when Christ was being delivered up by the transgressors of God's Law (Exodus 20; 1 John 3:4) to be crucified (John 8:46) by the religious hypocrites and the Herodians (Mark 8:15). These people asked for a guilty criminal to be released while delivering up an innocent man, namely the Son of God, in an attempt to justify themselves before one another. What they did not realize is that they were bringing judgment upon themselves (Matthew 27:25).
And they cried out all at once, saying, Away with this man, and release unto us Barabbas:
(Who for a certain sedition made in the city, and for murder, was cast into prison...)
But they cried, saying, Crucify him, crucify him.
And there followed him a great company of people, and of women, which also bewailed and lamented him.
But Jesus turning unto them said, Daughters of Jerusalem, weep not for me, but weep for yourselves, and for your children.
For, behold, the days are coming, in which they shall say, Blessed are the barren, and the wombs that never bare, and the paps which never gave suck.
Then shall they begin to say to the mountains, Fall on us; and to the hills, Cover us.
For if they do these things in a green tree, what shall be done in the dry? -Luke 23:18-21;27-31
So far as any persons are implied, we must think of our Lord as speaking of the representatives of Roman power. If Pilate could thus sentence to death One in whom he acknowledged that he could find no fault, what might be expected from his successors when they had to deal with a people rebellious and in arms? - Elliot's commentary
Soon enough, America's idolatry and mockery of the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, and the absolute disdain for His Son Jesus Christ who hath shed His grace upon thee will all be over with. America is being turned into hell, and she still thinks it's a party (Jeremiah 9:1-13).