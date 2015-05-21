ARE GUN MANUFACTURERS INVOLVED IN DISARMING AMERICANS?
There are two more plots that go hand-in-hand brewing against the American People when it comes to more suppression and total tyranny on firearm freedoms. Plot one is the Firearm Risk Protection Act 2015
and the other is the pending Sandy Hook lawsuit
against various gun manufacturers to attempt to hold them criminally responsible for murders by which their products are used. But, are the gun manufacturing owners involved in the plot? Hillary Clinton secretly met with several alleged Orlando Night Club shooting victims recently and several families have agreed to join the Sandy Hook lawsuit. Lawyers representing some of the Orlando victims have already had preliminary talks with those representing the Sandy Hook families.
WHAT EXACTLY IS THE SANDY HOOK LAWSUIT ABOUT?
TIMELINE - In January 2015, three years after the alleged mass murder at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, family members of some of the alleged dead victims filed a wrongful death suit against Remington Arms Company (the maker of the Bushmaster), the distributor (Camfour Holding, LLC), and Riverside Sales (the now-defunct East Windsor gun store).
The wrongful death suit argues Remington Arms as well as the other defendants "unscrupulously marketed and promoted the assaultive qualities and military uses of AR-15s to civilian purchasers."
In December of 2015, all defendants asked Judge Bellis to throw out the lawsuit on the claim of 'immunity' under the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA). According to the Act,
"To prohibit civil liability actions from being brought or continued against manufacturers, distributors, dealers, or importers of firearms A Brief History
or ammunition for damages, injunctive or other relief resulting from the misuse of their products by others. NOTE: Oct. 26, 2005 - [S. 397]
- Adam Lanza allegedly gunned-down 6 adults and 20 children using a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle (model XM15-E2S) at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. Adam was also reportedly to have killed his mother, Nancy Lanza, with a .22 rifle prior to going to the elementary school that morning. It was also reported Nancy Lanza had purchased the AR-15 legally prior to the shooting from Riverside Sales.
The family members claim the AR-15 military style rifle should not have been made available to the public citing it is a military style weapon
and is not suitable for civilian usage. The families also claim the gun maker and sellers knew civilians are considered unfit
to operate the assault rifle and yet they continue to sell it to civilians while disregarding the dangers and threats the weapon poses.
Following the shooting, a campaign to ban military style high-powered weapons and accessories from the civilian populous has emerged again and the gun advocates have been on a deceptive marketing campaign to disarm America begging for more rules, regulations, codes, and laws to restrict the sale of these guns to just police or military. Remington, the primary defendant in the case filed to have the lawsuit dismissed. The Plaintiffs then ask the judge to not seal the gun maker's records. Remington has argued to the judge the dangers of their company releasing trade secrets to the public due to this lawsuit.
According to Hartford Courant
,
"Remington Arms, the principal defendant, has asked Bridgeport Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis to keep records it views as proprietary from being made public. The company's court filing said that for competitive reasons, it does not want the public or its competitors to see the records. The company has also asked the judge to dismiss the suit.
Bellis previously ruled that the process of "discovery" would go forward even as she considered whether to dismiss the lawsuit against the manufacturer of the AR-15 rifle used in the slayings. The discovery process allows the plaintiffs' lawyers to demand internal documents that could provide insight into how the gunmaker markets the AR-15 and to depose company executives. Lawyers said those depositions began earlier this month.
In unusually harsh language for a legal filing, the plaintiffs' lawyers wrote: "The Remington Defendants ask the Court to order the plaintiffs to keep their secrets, in the name of preserving Remington's competitive advantage among sellers of AR-15s. For plaintiffs, such conditions are repugnant."
They also go on to say,
"Remington did not become the country's leading seller of military weaponry to civilians by accident. It ascended to that position through its calculated marketing and pursuit of profit above all else. Plaintiffs lost family members, including children, in the service of that bottom line. Now Remington wants them to do more to protect its profitability. Plaintiffs will of course abide by whatever order the Court enters, but they will not by agreement help in a cover up of Remington's marketing strategies or profit margins."
Connecticut Superior Court Judge, Barbara Bellisa ruled the lawsuit could go forward; trial has been set for April 2018.
WHAT IS THE H.R. 1369 (113th): FIREARM RISK PROTECTION ACT OF 2015?
The Insurance banksters would like to have total control over American's weapons including prohibiting the sale or purchase of a firearm without the purchaser first obtaining qualified liability insurance policy. This could become an economic hardship for many families and owners of weapons during a planned economic collapse
. Individuals will be classified as criminals and face legal sanctions and punishments if they do not or cannot comply. The Firearm Risk Protection Act of 2015
was introduced on May 21, 2015 by N.Y's 12th Congressional District Democrat, Carolyn Maloney. The Act is just another bowl of 'word salad' which appears to be a deceptive way to disarm more Americans while demanding gun owners to carry liability insurance on their weapons. Any person who fails to comply can be criminalized and face fines up to $10000. Of course, the Act would exempt
any federal, state, or local agencies from having to comply with obtaining liability insurance on the sale and transfer of every weapon. So, it is clear the banksters want their cut in owning your firearm and penalizing you if you do not comply. In addition, the banksters, their criminal mafia insurance monopolies, and of course the government would have yet another way to access your name and location of your weapons at any time as their newly created database grows. Waiting to be implemented, it could cost thousands of gun owners their weapons and freedoms if they cannot afford to purchase or maintain the insurance. However, the government, its representatives, and the agencies on a federal, state, and local level can get off scott-free with having an uninsured weapon.
Summary: The Firearm Risk Protection Act of 2015 Amends the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act to: (1) prohibit the purchase or sale of a firearm unless the purchaser presents proof to the seller and the seller verifies that the purchaser is covered by a qualified liability insurance policy, and (2) require any person who purchases a firearm on or after this Act's effective date to be covered by such a policy. Exempts the purchase or sale of a firearm for use by a federal, state, or local agency. Defines "qualified liability insurance policy" to mean a policy that: (1) provides liability insurance covering the purchaser specifically for losses resulting from use of the firearm while it is owned by the purchaser, and (2) is issued by an insurer licensed or authorized to provide the coverage by the state in which the purchaser resides.
Maloney makes these remarks
in the House of Representatives on May 21, 2015:
"Mrs. CAROLYN B. MALONEY of New York. Mr. Speaker, I rise today to introduce the Firearm Risk Protection Act, innovative legislation to promote safe gun ownership. Too often, our communities are left looking for answers after horrific tragedies inflicted with dangerous firearms. A requirement to carry liability insurance is a market-based solution that would hold gun owners responsible for the risk their firearms present, and create incentives for responsible gun safety practices. The Firearm Risk Protection Act would harness the power of insurance markets to allow professional actuaries to determine the risk presented by each gun and gun owner. Just as with car insurance, higher-risk owners of firearms would face higher premiums, while responsible owners could qualify for reduced rates. As gun violence continues to inflict scars on American families and our communities, Congress should look for new ways to promote gun safety and prevent future tragedies. I hope my colleagues will join me to support this forward-thinking legislation."
EXPOSED: ZIONIST CAROLYN B. MALONEY
A brief peek into Maloney's history says a lot about who she is really interested in pleasing. I can guarantee, it is not the People, it is financial interests and the Jewish Agenda to Disarm America: Communism's Secret Back Door
. She has deep background ties to the banksters and wants to criminalize speech, eliminate guns, and enslave the American people. She is a snake slithering in the grass waiting to dupe and bite the People using manipulative and dirty tactics including participating in ways to market deceptive campaigns against the Civilian populous to make money off disarming the nation and promoting economic hardships, criminal sanctions, and plotting to help make the insurance companies money off the Second Amendment.
"Today, all across New York, all across the country, Americans are sitting in and standing up because we are tired of watching as each day 89 people die from gun violence," said Congresswoman Maloney. "We are tired of being told that the solution to gun violence is more guns. We are tired of massacres like Orlando and Sandy Hook. And we are tired of tweets and prayers that do nothing to stop the bloodshed. Today, we are here to continue the movement that began on the House floor last week. We are sitting in to demand action. It is time for a vote to keep guns away from dangerous terror suspects, a vote to require background checks on all gun sales, a vote to stop gun trafficking, a vote to lift the ban on gun violence research, a vote on common sense. It's time for gun violence to end."
"Just one week after the historic sit-in on the House floor, today leaders in Congress will hold yet another historic event to urge our elected officials in the U.S. House of Representatives to hold a vote on bipartisan legislation that protects the rights of law-abiding Americans, keeps guns out of the wrong hands, and saves lives," said former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, Co-Founder of the gun violence prevention organization Americans for Responsible Solutions. "I want to thank Congresswoman Maloney for helping lead the fight against our nation's gun violence crisis. Speaking is difficult for me. But I haven't been silenced. And neither should the American people. Their Representatives must vote to make our communities safer."
SLITHERING SNAKES IN THE GRASS: HILLARY, GIFFORDS, AND MALONEY
For a full list of how Maloney represents the People, go to this page. Some highlighted Bills/Resolutions Carolyn Maloney supports/sponsors/co-sponsors, etc are:
GUN CONTROL AGENDA
H.Res.753 - 114th Congress (2015-2016) - Expressing support for the designation of June 2, 2016, as "National Gun Violence Awareness Day" and June 2016 as "National Gun Violence Awareness Month".
H.R.2917 - 114th Congress (2015-2016) - End Purchase of Firearms by Dangerous Individuals Act of 2015
H.R.2916 - 114th Congress (2015-2016) - Fire Sale Loophole Closing Act
H.R.2612 - 114th Congress (2015-2016) - To authorize the appropriation of funds to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for conducting or supporting research on firearms safety or gun violence prevention.
H.R.2546 - 114th Congress (2015-2016) - Firearm Risk Protection Act of 2015
H.R.3375 - 114th Congress (2015-2016) - To amend chapter 44 of title 18, United States Code, to extend the period during which a firearms licensee is required to wait for a response from the national instant criminal background check...
H.R. 4603 - Hates Crime Prevention Act - To prevent a person who has been convicted of a misdemeanor hate crime, or received an enhanced sentence for a misdemeanor because of hate or bias in its commission, from obtaining a firearm.
H.R. 1217: Public Safety and Second Amendment Rights Protection Act - This bill is a comprehensive, bipartisan proposal to close the gaps and loopholes in the Brady Bill, including requiring background checks for all gun sales. In addition, this bill would establish the National Commission on Mass Violence, to examine mass shootings and other incidents to determine their root causes and risk factors.
JEWISH HOLOCAUST AGENDA
H.Res.810 - 114th Congress (2015-2016) Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives regarding the life and work of Elie Wiesel in promoting human rights, peace, and Holocaust remembrance.
H.Res.729 - 114th Congress (2015-2016) Expressing support for the expeditious consideration and finalization of a new, robust, and long-term Memorandum of Understanding on military assistance to Israel between the United States Government..
H.Con.Res.129 - 114th Congress (2015-2016) Expressing support for the goal of ensuring that all Holocaust victims live with dignity, comfort, and security in their remaining years, and urging the Federal Republic of Germany to continue to...
H.R.2545 - 114th Congress (2015-2016) Simon Wiesenthal Holocaust Education Assistance Act
ABORTION AND OTHER AGENDA:
H.Res.769 - 114th Congress (2015-2016) Terminating a Select Investigative Panel of the Committee on Energy and Commerce. Federal funding and support for abortion providers;
H.R.5373 - 114th Congress (2015-2016) LGBT Data Inclusion Act
HOW DOES H.R. 1369 (113th): FIREARM RISK PROTECTION ACT OF 2015 TIE INTO THE SANDY HOOK LAWSUIT AGAINST THE GUN MANUFACTURERS?
There are a lot of questions to be asked and as everyone is diverted by the most current false-flag details or even 'wooing' the next in line on Facebook, the snakes slither in the grass to turn Civilian's choice of weapons purchases into a tightly regulated 'pay-up' or do the time to keep and possess them.
The families of the Sandy Hook lawsuit argue the rifle allegedly used by shooter, Adam Lanza, should not have been entrusted to the general public...
"Shouldn't have been entrusted to the general public because it is a military-style assault weapon that is unsuited for civilian use."
"They say the gun companies knew-or should have known-about the high risks posed by the weapon, including the ability for a shooter to use it to inflict maximum casualties and serious injury."
Now, in the 'discovery phase' this lawsuit is the first of its kind to challenge the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) after its enactment. According to the so-called experts on the fake news network, (CNN),
"This is precedent setting in the sense that, after PLCAA, this is the first case against a firearms manufacturer under a negligence theory that looks like it might make it to trial," said Georgia State University law professor Timothy Lytton, who studies gun industry litigation."
The attorney, Joshua Koskoff, representing the families of nine people who allegedly died in the attack said, "It was Remington's choice to entrust the most notorious American killing machine to the public." ( in 2014, for example, there were approximately 275 people killed with a rifle of any kind - hardly a killing machine).
He also denied claims that the lawsuit amounted to an attempt to ban assault weapons.
Hillary Clinton and Gabrielle Giffords
WHERE IS HILLARY CLINTON & THE GUN HATING GANG?
Hillary and the gun-hating gang are right where we would expect them to be following the recent alleged mass murder at the Orlando Pulse Night Club - right at the front gate...
Following the recent alleged but yet completely shady shooting in Orlando, Hillary Clinton promptly met privately with family and friends of the alleged victims of the Pulse Night Club shooting. 'Shady- meaning there are unanswered questions, signs of crisis actors and false reporting from the mainstream media. The details reported by the 'Fake New Networks, (FOX, CNN, ABC, NBC, ETC) about the shooting itself is suspect and should be classified by the general populous as another suspicious shooting with gun-control as it's primary marketing strategy. Just like the Tucson shooting, the Sandy Hook shooting, the Navy Yard shooting, the San Bernardino shooting, the Aurora Theatre shooting, and numerous others we have endured during the Obama Administration.
While in Orlando, Hillary uses the perfect mix of 'word-salad' to bring together people who are vulnerable and buy into the lies of 'terrorism' while labeling everything a 'hate' crime. As Hillary and the Gang continue to find more ways to disarm the nation, Gabrielle Giffords implements her 'victim marketing scam' aka Americans for Responsible Solutions anti-second amendment organization. Giffords, Maloney, Clinton are part of a malicious deception to disarm Americans coincident with the deliberate destruction and looting of the American financal system and collapse now in progress, not coincidently caused by same people funding this anti-American agenda..
Most Americans go throughout their day totally unaware of what really is happening around them. Most people are told through the fake news networks and Hollywood deception media the way the weather will be, the way the economy is going, what clothes to wear, what shoes to purchase, and what is happening around the world. The majority of Americans do not have a single clue as to the real matrix we live in. A real life version of the Truman Show. I like to refer to the nation as being 'duped' from the real pleasures of truth and freedom.
With all the recent shootings, there has been fuel poured on the already burning fire to incite a war between the blacks and the whites, the blacks and the police, the whites and the police, a total divide. Rumors surface after each alleged shooting and chatter starts among social media on their opinions as to what is really happening. This is great news considering Hillary Clinton has been promoting the racial divide in the nation and has been targeting the black women using the St. Louis Ferguson shooting planned event. It seems very peculiar when there is another shooting, Hillary, Giffords, and Maloney are on the trail...
Hillary's presidential campaign route is right in alignment with all the recent shooting. Another reason for their BULLHORNS to be screaming and preaching VICTIMS, VICTIMS, VICTIMS... MORE GUN CONTROL... WE HAVE MORE VICTIMS....
REMINGTON & BUSHMASTER... ARE THE GUN MANUFACTURER OWNERS ACTUALLY SELLING US THE GUNS TO SHOOT OURSELVES WITH?
REMINGTON and BUSHMASTER have been specifically named in the Sandy Hook lawsuit. Clearly, without question, the primary agenda for the lawsuit is to challenge the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act. Remington and Bushmaster are owned by Freedom Group (FG), which has a parent company called Cerberus Capital Management. Other companies FG owns are:
Advanced Armament Corp
Barnes Bullets
Dakota Arms
DPMS Panther Arms
H&R Firearms
Marlin
Para USA
Parker Gunmakers
TAPCO
There are some specific shady actions that Cerberus Capital Management displayed directly following the Sandy Hook shooting.
WHY SHOULD WE TRUST THE GUN COMPANIES WHEN THEY ARE NOT STANDING AGAINST THE GUN HATERS?
As most people already know, following the Sandy Hook shooting, gun sales were on the rise due to Americans being threatened by the gun-control advocates to ban the civilian population of military-style high powered rifles, extended magazines, and other accessories.
What exactly gives the gun haters right to claim, "the gun maker and sellers knew civilians are considered unfit to operate the assault rifle" ... Unfit? Really..?
Definition: Oxford Dictionary - UNFIT- (Of a person) not having the requisite qualities or skills to undertake something competently:
REMINGTON ARMS - is the manufacturer of the Bushmaster. Freedom Group (FG) is the owner of Remington Arms and is a subsidiary of the private equity firm known as Cerberus Capital Management. L.P, Est. 1992. They are well known for their takeover of struggling Chrysler, who was eventually rescued by the taxpayer. Zionist Stephen Feinberg is the co-founder & CEO.
In just a few days following the Sandy Hook shooting, Cerberus Capital Management made a stunning move to announce the sale of Freedom Group. As most Americans were distracted by the Hollywood movie of the Sandy Hook shooting playing out on the fake-media stage, Cerberus Capital Management's executives, who own America's largest gun company, was making arrangements to sell off Freedom Group after receiving a harsh phone call from the California State Teachers' Retirement System, or CalSTRS, which has $750 million invested in the private equity firm. After just a few short hours of contemplating, Cerberus announced it was putting Freedom Group up for sale. How could this decision be made so soon after an event that brought gun sales and gun control to the forefront of every conversation in America.
Instead of taking the heat and fighting back (considering they know their products are not the reason for murder by guns) Cerberus took the coward way out and gave notice to the nation it wanted to remove itself from the heated gun debate uproar and announced it would sell Freedom Group, which made the weapon Adam Lanza allegedly used in the massacre.
According to PR NewsWire, Cerberus released the following statement publicly following the shooting at Newtown.
"We were shocked and deeply saddened by the events that took place at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT on December 14, 2012. We cannot comprehend the losses suffered by the families and friends of those killed by the unthinkable crimes committed that day. No words or actions can lessen the enormity of this event or make a dent in the pain that was inflicted on so many."However, they did take a position in the fierce gun control policy debate. Cerberus claims in their press release, "Our role is to make investments on behalf of our clients who are comprised of the pension plans of firemen, teachers, policemen and other municipal workers and unions, endowments, and other institutions and individuals." This alone should make the reader question everything considering these false-flag shootings revolve around special medical ops which use crisis actors, firemen, police officers, teachers, municipal workers, local Masonic orders, etc. Do you see where this is going? However, as Cerberus is hiding under the table, knowing they are going to profit on both sides of the false-flag, Remington's profits soared 52+ percent following the Newtown shooting as a direct result of this event as well as the national gun debate.
"It is apparent that the Sandy Hook tragedy was a watershed event that has raised the national debate on gun control to an unprecedented level. The debate essentially focuses on the balance between public safety and the scope of the Constitutional rights under the Second Amendment. As a Firm, we are investors, not statesmen or policy makers. Our role is to make investments on behalf of our clients who are comprised of the pension plans of firemen, teachers, policemen and other municipal workers and unions, endowments, and other institutions and individuals. It is not our role to take positions, or attempt to shape or influence the gun control policy debate. That is the job of our federal and state legislators.
There are, however, actions that we as a firm can take. Accordingly, we have determined to immediately engage in a formal process to sell our investment in Freedom Group. We will retain a financial advisor to design and execute a process to sell our interests in Freedom Group, and we will then return that capital to our investors. We believe that this decision allows us to meet our obligations to the investors whose interests we are entrusted to protect without being drawn into the national debate that is more properly pursued by those with the formal charter and public responsibility to do so."
The surge in profits to Freedom Group came at the right time as Remington was preparing to replace 7.5+ million rifle triggers in a major recall resulting from a class action lawsuit. Interesting...
Plus, let's not forget about the amount of money many states make from the sales of guns with licensing fees and permits and such. Wow, is this what Obama meant by we are a nation investing in the service industry?
Regardless, more than two-years after Cerberus made the announcement to sell Freedom Group after the phone call from the California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS), they exited their investments in the gun manufacturer anyway. Then months later, CalSTRS made national headlines by "voting at its annual board meeting to divest the $193.1 billion pension fund from manufacturers of firearms that are illegal for sale in the state of California, according to Forbes.
Is could me safe to say hypothetically if a person wanted to make some money on the next false-flag... they might want to invest in the players...
SUMMARY
There is quite a bit of information to digest when it comes to the Sandy Hook lawsuit, the Orlando shooting alleged victims families joining the lawsuit, the manufacturer's response to the Sandy Hook shooting, and the introduction of the Firearms Risk Protection Act. Studying them all closely as well as the gun haters agenda, it is quite clear the Second Amendment is up for sale. The Firearms Risk Protection Act alone will profit billions to insurance companies making it mandatory gun owners have liability insurance on their weapons. Depending on 'your risk assessment, you may either be considered a 'low risk' individual and pay lower rates or a 'high risk' person and pay higher rates. What they do not specify is how they determine what risk you are. I suppose all the tracking and databases are tied together now so who knows what lies ahead for American gun owners.
Mental health agenda is also tied into the gun control debates. Following the Sandy Hook shooting, the push for DNA testing and studies for the ongoing search for the 'evil gene' is underway. Obama is demanding the CDC receive millions of dollars in funding to study gun-violence and Hillary Clinton vows to keep the guns out of the hands of who she believes are dangerous individuals.
Cicero and countless others have reminded us "A nation can survive it fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within." Mahoney, Clinton, and Giffords wear the face of do-gooders, concerned women exercising the natural feminime desire to make things safe, but, in fact, they are liars. They "rot the soul of a nation" while working "secretely and unknown in the night" to undermine the pillars of the Constitution, tirelessly seeking and exploiting weak spots wherein to insert their treason. These women and many other men and women are not Americans , nor are they nationalist, rather they are globalist, Talmudists, serving a self fulfiling prophecy. The stateless one world government, a new world order and new religion of tyranny - dictated by the same kinds of personalities which destroyed the old world order. These chosen-ones fantasize about a new paradise of pyschopaths, bringing order out of chaos, but we expect in the end, once again, they will remain miserable, having nothing left to destroy but themselves.