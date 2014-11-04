Please
NOW JOINING: W. JOHN MARTIN, who wrote the forward to the book Emerging Viruses
Topic: NOW JOINING: W. JOHN MARTIN, who wrote the forward to the book Emerging Viruses
powerhourkat
Jr. Member
Posts: 59
Karma: +7/-0
NOW JOINING: W. JOHN MARTIN, who wrote the forward to the book Emerging Viruses
November 04, 2014, 09:10:43 AM »
Joining TPH to continue on the topic of man made viruses is W. JOHN MARTIN who wrote the forward to the book Emerging Viruses: AIDS and Ebola - Nature, Accident or Genocide? by Leonard G. Horowitz.
Website:
http://www.ccid.org
Listen Live:
http://www1.gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/onair?type=onDem&show=32
NOW JOINING: W. JOHN MARTIN, who wrote the forward to the book Emerging Viruses
