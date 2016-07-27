By: Jim Brown, The Dr. Daliah Show
One of the greatest orators of our time captured the attention of millions
this week at the Democratic National Convention. However his story on how
he met and pursued Hilary Rodam wasn't the only thing that caught our
attention. He had a distinct tremor in both hands.
Many have theorized that Bill Clinton has Parkinson's, one of the most
common progressive disorders of the nervous system. Yet the tremor he has
does not seem to be characteristic of Parkinson's. A Parkinson's tremor
appears to be a "pill rolling" tremor where the finger and hand move
rhythmically as if one is playing with a pill. Moreover an individual with
Parkinson's demonstrates more rigidity, changes in gait, and changes in
speech. Bill Clinton's movements were very fluid. Its been suggested he
has an "essential tremor" a benign tremor that comes with age and is seen
with movement.
Actually Bill Clinton once stated he was originally worried he
had Parkinson's. In an interview with CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent,
Sanjay Gupta, he admitted to being concerned about having Parkinson's
disease when he noticed his tremor and was "relieved" when his doctor's
ruled out the diagnosis. Bill Clinton states his tremor is just "a normal
aging phenomenon". The ex-President and most famous baby boomer is now 69
years old.
*So what is a tremor?*
An involuntary movement of the hands, face, trunk, legs, voice, etc.
Actually its the most common involuntary movement there is. It many times
signals an issue with the nervous system.
*What causes tremors?*
Many issues can cause tremors.
Brain - a stroke, tumor, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury,
Wilson's disease and any neurodegenerative disorder that affects the brain
such as Parkisnon's.
Metabolic - thyroid disorder, kidney disease, liver disease, parathyroid
issues, low blood sugar, low salts such as sodium, magnesium and calcium,
low vitamins such as B12
Pharmacologic - many medications can cause tremors: asthma (albuterol),
seizure (Depakote), mood stabilizers, antibiotics, cancer, heart, ADHD,
blood pressure, SSRI's and the list goes on
Alcoholism and alcohol withdrawal, nicotine and caffeine are culprits as
well.
*How are tremors tested?*
A variety of laboratory tests, including blood and urine and sometimes
spinal tap, are run to rule out metabolic causes.
CT scans or MRI's to rule out brain pathology
Electromyograms to test the muscles and nerves
*How are tremors treated?*
Correcting the underlying cause if its low blood sugar, thyroid disorder,
vitamin deficiency, etc.
Eliminating triggers such as caffeine, alcohol, etc.
Medications to control the tremor (Levadopa for Parkinsons, beta blockers
for essential tremor)
Physical therapy
Surgery
Deep brain stimulation
And many other treatments are currently being researched
*How to prevent a tremor?*
Since many tremors come with age, they are not easily avoidable. What we
can do is:
Watch our diet, including blood sugar, vitamins, etc.
Get plenty of rest
Avoid caffeine
Avoid medications that cause tremors
Have regular medical visits
Avoid head injury
For more information on the differences between a Parkinson's tremor and
essential tremor click here :http://essentialtremor.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/07/ETvsPD092012.pdf
