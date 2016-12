By: Jim Brown, The Dr. Daliah Show One of the greatest orators of our time captured the attention of millionsthis week at the Democratic National Convention. However his story on howhe met and pursued Hilary Rodam wasn't the only thing that caught ourattention. He had a distinct tremor in both hands.Many have theorized that Bill Clinton has Parkinson's, one of the mostcommon progressive disorders of the nervous system. Yet the tremor he hasdoes not seem to be characteristic of Parkinson's. A Parkinson's tremorappears to be a "pill rolling" tremor where the finger and hand moverhythmically as if one is playing with a pill. Moreover an individual withParkinson's demonstrates more rigidity, changes in gait, and changes inspeech. Bill Clinton's movements were very fluid. Its been suggested hehas an "essential tremor" a benign tremor that comes with age and is seenwith movement.Actually Bill Clinton once stated he was originally worried hehad Parkinson's. In an interview with CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent,Sanjay Gupta, he admitted to being concerned about having Parkinson'sdisease when he noticed his tremor and was "relieved" when his doctor'sruled out the diagnosis. Bill Clinton states his tremor is just "a normalaging phenomenon". The ex-President and most famous baby boomer is now 69years old.*So what is a tremor?*An involuntary movement of the hands, face, trunk, legs, voice, etc.Actually its the most common involuntary movement there is. It many timessignals an issue with the nervous system.*What causes tremors?*Many issues can cause tremors.Brain - a stroke, tumor, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury,Wilson's disease and any neurodegenerative disorder that affects the brainsuch as Parkisnon's.Metabolic - thyroid disorder, kidney disease, liver disease, parathyroidissues, low blood sugar, low salts such as sodium, magnesium and calcium,low vitamins such as B12Pharmacologic - many medications can cause tremors: asthma (albuterol),seizure (Depakote), mood stabilizers, antibiotics, cancer, heart, ADHD,blood pressure, SSRI's and the list goes onAlcoholism and alcohol withdrawal, nicotine and caffeine are culprits aswell.*How are tremors tested?*A variety of laboratory tests, including blood and urine and sometimesspinal tap, are run to rule out metabolic causes.CT scans or MRI's to rule out brain pathologyElectromyograms to test the muscles and nerves*How are tremors treated?*Correcting the underlying cause if its low blood sugar, thyroid disorder,vitamin deficiency, etc.Eliminating triggers such as caffeine, alcohol, etc.Medications to control the tremor (Levadopa for Parkinsons, beta blockersfor essential tremor)Physical therapySurgeryDeep brain stimulationAnd many other treatments are currently being researched*How to prevent a tremor?*Since many tremors come with age, they are not easily avoidable. What wecan do is:Watch our diet, including blood sugar, vitamins, etc.Get plenty of restAvoid caffeineAvoid medications that cause tremorsHave regular medical visitsAvoid head injuryFor more information on the differences between a Parkinson's tremor andessential tremor click here :Essential Tremor (ET) ET vs Parkinson's diseaseessentialtremor.org