By David Whitney, theamericanview.com
Prayer matters - but what matters most of all is to whom you are actually praying. Praying to the moon idol Allah actually does more harm than good. For the follower of that moon idol, they are taught that if they complete the five pillars they will obtain paradise; the second of which is prayer five times each day; at dawn, at noon, in the afternoon, also at evening, and finally at night. The faithful followers of Mohammed pause from all activity at the set time then after a ritual washing assume the position reciting rote prayers while facing in the direction of the Kaaba in Mecca.
Now from an under the sun perspective one might think such religious devotion would be not only good for the individual practicing it, but also that such pious individuals would be good for the whole society, a blessing to those who don't share that belief system. Nothing could be further from the truth.
What happened on Bastille day in Nice, France is evidence that pious followers of the moon idol are not a blessing to society. If what we are told is true, it appears it is another example of jihad, this time with a tractor trailer as the weapon of choice. I am still waiting to hear the globalists call for the confiscation of all tractor trailer trucks because they can be used as deadly weapons. What took place that day should not surprise us when we understand the ideology of jihad behind the attack.
"The Quran contains at least 109 verses that call Muslims to war with nonbelievers for the sake of Islamic rule. Some are quite graphic, with commands to chop off heads and fingers and kill infidels wherever they may be hiding. Muslims who do not join the fight are called 'hypocrites' and warned that Allah will send them to Hell if they do not join the slaughter.
Unfortunately, there are very few verses of tolerance and peace to balance out the many that call for nonbelievers to be fought and subdued until they either accept humiliation, convert to Islam, or are killed. Muhammad's own martial legacy, along with the remarkable stress on violence found in the Quran, have produced a trail of blood and tears across world history...
The violent verses of the Quran have played a key role in very real massacre and genocide. This includes the brutal slaughter of tens of millions of Hindus for five centuries beginning around 1000 AD with Mahmud of Ghazni's bloody conquest. Both he and the later Tamerlane (Islam's Genghis Khan) slaughtered an untold number merely for defending their temples from destruction. Buddhism was very nearly wiped off the Indian subcontinent. Judaism and Christianity met the same fate (albeit more slowly) in areas conquered by Muslim armies, including the Middle East, North Africa and parts of Europe, including today's Turkey....
Some modern-day scholars are more candid than others. One of the most respected Sunni theologians is al-Qaradawi, who justifies terror attacks against Western targets by noting that there is no such thing as a civilian population in a time of war:
"It has been determined by Islamic law that the blood and property of people of Dar Al-Harb [ie. non-Muslim people who resist Islamic conquest] is not protected... In modern war, all of society, with all its classes and ethnic groups, is mobilized to participate in the war, to aid its continuation, and to provide it with the material and human fuel required for it to assure the victory of the state fighting its enemies. Every citizen in society must take upon himself a role in the effort to provide for the battle. The entire domestic front, including professionals, laborers, and industrialists, stands behind the fighting army, even if it does not bear arms."
Consider the example of the Qurayza Jews, who were completely obliterated only five years after Muhammad arrived in Medina. Their leader opted to stay neutral when their town was besieged by a Meccan army that was sent to take revenge for Muhammad's deadly caravan raids. The tribe killed no one from either side and even surrendered peacefully to Muhammad after the Meccans had been turned back. Yet the prophet of Islam had every male member of the Qurayza beheaded, and every woman and child enslaved, even raping one of the captives himself (what Muslim apologists might refer to as "same day marriage").
One of Islam's most revered modern scholars, Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, openly sanctions offensive Jihad: "In the Jihad which you are seeking, you look for the enemy and invade him. This type of Jihad takes place only when the Islamic state is invading other [countries] in order to spread the word of Islam and to remove obstacles standing in its way." Elsewhere, he notes: "Islam has the right to take the initiative...this is God's religion and it is for the whole world. It has the right to destroy all obstacles in the form of institutions and traditions ...
....Dr. Salah al-Sawy, the chief member of the Assembly of Muslim Jurists in America, stated in 2009 that "the Islamic community does not possess the strength to engage in offensive jihad at this time," tacitly affirming the legitimacy of violence for the cause of Islamic rule - bound only by the capacity for success. (source)"1
So the people watching the fire works in Nice France were not civilians to the Mohammedan, they were enemy soldiers and it was perfectly justified to murder them all.
We learn that "Every twelfth verse of Islam's holiest book either speaks to Allah's hatred for non-Muslims or calls for their death, forced conversion, or subjugation."
In other words faithful Mohammedan's are committed to Jihad at first quietly subverting a non Mohammedan society while waiting for their population to reach that trigger point where they can then engage in offensive jihad. France is ahead of the United States in percentage of Mohammedan population in place - it would seem to me that this is the road we are heading down even as Obama brings in tens of thousands of more Mohammedans Jahids to our land. There can be no honest investigator of the history of Mohammedanism and of its sacred texts that can call it a religion of peace. It has only advanced world wide by brutal violence. Now, not all Mohammedan's know this, they like many Christians don't read their sacred texts. So there is a an interesting phenomena in places around the world where the more brutal violence is taking place; Mohammedans are horrified by what their belief system produces and are turning to faith in Jesus Christ by the thousands.
We have the Good News of Jesus Christ to share with them, the true religion of peace, from the Prince of Peace. While it can be truthfully stated that brutal violence is an integral part of Mohammedanism, I believe you could even use the Christian term a sacrament it is never part of the faith Christ Himself established. While violence is at the heart of Mohammedan worship, let us look at the heart of Christian worship by examining the Altar of Incense.
