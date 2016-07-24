Gene and Chris present a special return appearance by Linda Godfrey, author of “Monsters Among Us: An Exploration of Otherworldly Bigfoots, Wolfmen, Portals, Phantoms, and Odd Phenomena.” If you’ve ever heard an inexplicable bump in the night, caught a glimpse of a strange-looking someone (or something?) out of the corner of your eye, or seen an unusual craft dart across the sky before it vanishes without a trace, there’s only one person to call. Linda is the author of numerous books that offer rare reporting on bigfoot, werewolves, strange energy forms, and other bizarre beings—explores the mystical, legendary, and scientific angles of these creatures . . . and the surprising secret portals and doorways some may use to enter our world.