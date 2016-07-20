« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Alex for President...  (Read 1635 times)

sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 80
  • Karma: +12/-19
Alex for President...
« on: July 20, 2016, 07:21:17 AM »
Whaddaya think about that idea?  ::)

Or maybe a cabinet position?   ???
« Last Edit: July 20, 2016, 08:58:47 AM by sonofagun »


SingleTax

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 49
  • Karma: +4/-4
Re: Alex for President...
« Reply #1 on: July 20, 2016, 02:34:47 PM »
Alex is far better suited to serve as White House Press Secretary.

BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • Karma: +15/-6
Re: Alex for President...
« Reply #2 on: July 20, 2016, 06:33:33 PM »
Trump has been blowing the whistle. No, he doesn't vomit everything on the table all at once because that's too much for the public to handle. And Trump IS an honest man, which is one of the reasons the Establishment despises him! BTW, can you please use paragraphs? I couldn't read your post!  ???

sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 80
  • Karma: +12/-19
Re: Alex for President...
« Reply #3 on: July 20, 2016, 07:03:23 PM »
Whew - I couldn't/didn't care to wade thru it all either!

If you want to read some pretty interesting and insightful articles on what's going on these days, read some of the articles posted on Clyde Lewis' Ground Zero site.

thetruthseeker

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 24
  • Karma: +5/-40
Re: Alex for President...
« Reply #4 on: July 21, 2016, 07:21:37 AM »
Alex Jones for President?  This is a joke right?  You can't be anywhere near serious about this one.  He's even more erratic and mentally unstable as Donald Trump.  This election is really showing how racist and deluded white supremacist Jones is.  And he's going full force supporting Trump.

Seeing Trump at this RNC really brings out how fake, phony and false he is.  Fake wife lying about her present and past.  Phony children being forced to lie about how great daddy is.  They're all making false statements about everything.  Trump needs to take a public speaking class.

All I'm seeing at this RNC are old white men with fat heads, man boobs, pot bellies and no substance.
« Last Edit: July 21, 2016, 12:30:14 PM by thetruthseeker »

BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • Karma: +15/-6
Re: Alex for President...
« Reply #5 on: July 21, 2016, 10:38:10 AM »
When someone throws around baseless accusations about racism, it only proves them a fool.

GCNLive Community

Re: Alex for President...
« Reply #5 on: July 21, 2016, 10:38:10 AM »
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast