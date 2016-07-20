Alex Jones for President? This is a joke right? You can't be anywhere near serious about this one. He's even more erratic and mentally unstable as Donald Trump. This election is really showing how racist and deluded white supremacist Jones is. And he's going full force supporting Trump.



Seeing Trump at this RNC really brings out how fake, phony and false he is. Fake wife lying about her present and past. Phony children being forced to lie about how great daddy is. They're all making false statements about everything. Trump needs to take a public speaking class.



All I'm seeing at this RNC are old white men with fat heads, man boobs, pot bellies and no substance.