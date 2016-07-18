By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"Lest we forget at least an over the shoulder acknowledgment to the very first radical: from all our legends, mythology and history (and who is to know where mythology leaves off and history begins - or which is which), the very first radical known to man who rebelled against the establishment and did it so effectively that he at least won his own kingdom - Lucifer."
― Saul D. Alinsky, Rules for Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer for Realistic Radicals
As you may know, this past week FBI Director James Comey stated that any reasonable attorney would not seek an indictment against Hillary Clinton, a Saul Alinsky disciple. In his unreasonableness, he advocates the lawlessness rather than an enforcement of the law against the criminal in which it is his job to do so. Of course, he failed to do his job.
"To argue with a man who has renounced the use and authority of reason.... is like administering medicine to the dead." Thomas PaineComey has a long history of cases ending favorable to Clintons
At the same time, the conservatives on FOX News were praising Comey and expressing their gratitude for such a fine man.
What caught my attention was when one of America's so called representatives asked the most telling question I think that one could have asked, which explains why America, as a whole, is in trouble.
's time on Capitol Hill testifying before Congress, he was asked an interesting question from Texas Republican Blak Farenthold.
Rep. Blake Farenthold: Why should any person follow the law if our leaders don't? And we can argue about intent or not, but you laid out the fact that she basically broke the law but you couldn't prove intent. Maybe I'm putting words in your mouth but I do want to know why any person should follow the law if our leaders don't have to, maybe that's rhetorical but I'll give you the opportunity to comment on that.
Why in the world should any American ever follow our laws, if our political leaders refuse to do so? Is this guy really that immoral, confused, idiotic or just plain stupid? Two wrongs now make a right?
Since corrupt government fails to "restrain men from sin," can the rest of us act in a corrupt manner? We are commanded to grow-up in the grace and knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ (2 Peter 3:18), not to emulate on the one who comes to kill, steal and destroy (John 10:10).
Since when did the devil become the standard in this country? America is based upon Common Law (God's moral law, the "Ten Commandments" (Exodus 18:21; Deuteronomy 5)), not satanic lawlessness, which is "Do what thou wilt!"
Therefore, right must always be right and wrong must always be wrong.
Friends, right must always be right, truth must always be truth, and purity must always be pure. Right and wrong is a permanent fixture of morality that God established through the Ten Commandments that cannot be moved or shifted from their proper place.
You cannot bring right down to a lower level because others may want it lowered to fit their lawless lifestyle. It must be where it always is.
Is crime to replace the law that produces liberty? That's no good for any society. That produces bondage, not liberty. Do away with the law and you have no crime. Criminals love that mentality!
We have all heard the lawless try to excuse themselves from doing that which is right, just and true by saying, "I was born this way" or "I just can't help myself!" This is very specious, but utterly false.
Man's inability is not the kind which removes responsibility. Sin is moral, not physical. Never fall into the error that moral inability will be an excuse for sin, which is lawlessness (1 John 3:4).
When a man becomes such a liar that he cannot speak the truth, is he thereby exempted from the duty of truthfulness because he "cannot help himself"?
If your employee owes you a day of labor, is he free from the duty because he has made himself so drunk that he cannot serve you?
Is a man freed from debt by the fact that he has spent the money, and therefore cannot pay it?
Is a lustful man free to indulge his passions because he cannot understand the beauty of morality? "After all," he says, "I was born this way."
This is dangerous doctrine, America. The law is a just one, and man is bound by it though his sin has rendered him incapable of doing so.
Yet, FBI Director James Comey answers in his double talk
(standard), "That's a question I'm no more qualified to answer than any American citizen. It's an important question. In terms of my work, in my world, my folks would not be - one of my employees would not be prosecuted for this. They would face consequences for this."
America, this is the blind leading the blind and that is why we are in the pit (Matthew 15:14).