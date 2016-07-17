It’s shop talk time once again, as Gene and Chris take extra time to catch up on a host of subjects, including how to treat guests with wacky viewpoints, whether Chris is, of late, more accepting of a possible extraterrestrial solution to cattle mutilations, music and beliefs in UFOs, and strange sounds from time and space. Or from somewhere. We even include a few samples with which to assault your eyes. The discussion also focuses on upcoming guests, and there is, yes there are, a few moments of politically-related chatter and a response to people who prefer we not talk politics. After focusing on the harmful effects of trust funds on some of the rich and famous, Gene mentions his pal, the late Jim Moseley, and how he might have saved more of his fortune had he left well enough alone.