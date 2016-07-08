On this week’s all-star episode, we feature columnist John Martellaro, Senior Editor, Analysis & Reviews for The Mac Observer. During this interview, he’ll explain why people who feel the iPhone is just a cute phone with Internet access are wrong, with the focus on the fancy new Messages app for the next versions of iOS and macOS, why he plans to buy the iPhone 7, the possible reasons Apple killed the Thunderbolt display and the fate of the Mac Pro, and the new file system Apple plans to introduce on all their devices some time in 2017.



You’ll also hear from columnist, podcaster and show regular Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy.” Before getting to the meat of the discussion, he’ll tell you how he helped out with props for a skit during an episode of “Saturday Night Live” back in the 1970s. The discussion will move to Gene’s ongoing odyssey with an office chair that keeps breaking apart before talking about the public betas of macOS Sierra and iOS 10. Kirk will offer what he feels are some of the best things about the macOS beta, and his early experiences running the Siri voice assistant on his Mac. He’ll also briefly comment on the enhancements coming in iOS 10. Apple released public betas of both on July 7th.