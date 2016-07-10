Gene and Chris take a long and hard look at U.S. Presidents, and what they might know about UFOs, with author Grant Cameron. His new book, “The Clinton UFO Storybook; ET Politics in the White House,” is certainly a perfect title for today’s highly charged political environment. What about the promises made by Bill and Hillary Clinton to get to the bottom of the UFO mystery? How did their close aide, John Pedesta, influence their decision to look into the subject? Podesta has a long interest in UFOs, having written the foreward to Leslie Kean’s best-seller, “UFOs: Generals, Pilots and Government Officials Go on the Record.” Cameron will also explore possible whistle blowers, and the prospects that we’ll see UFO disclosure in our lifetimes.