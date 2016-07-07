« previous next »
Sue Microsoft for Windows 10 installation and WIN

Sue Microsoft for Windows 10 installation and WIN
« on: July 07, 2016, 04:07:31 PM »
Katherine's guest is Teri Goldstein who became furious when Microsoft "upgraded" her to Windows 10.  She sued for damages for this and won.

Listen to see how she did it.


