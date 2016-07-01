On this week’s all-star episode, we feature columnist and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy.” Topics will include the rumors that Apple will ditch a proper headphone jack on the next iPhone. Is this true, or just another tall tale, and why would Apple make such a move. The discussion also includes Gene’s troubling odyssey in updating his Logitech Harmony universal remote to recognize new devices, which came to a dead halt because of a conflict with OS X El Capitan. We offer the workaround, and there will also be a brief discussion on “Internet of Things” home automation.



You’ll also hear from prolific author and commentator Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus, who will offer his skeptical viewpoint about Apple’s rumored move to set aside headphone jacks on future iPhones. The discussion will move to Apple’s “head fake” policy, where they will deny or deride a product, only to come up with their own version a short time later. Bob will also give his reaction to the news that Siri is making its debut on Macintosh computers starting with macOS Sierra, due this fall. The discussion will also focus on Amazon customer service and Gene’s Harmony remote odyssey.