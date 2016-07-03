Gene and guest co-host Goggs Mackay present author Robert Robinson, who will take you on a fascinating “journey to adventure outside the box. Enter the exciting world of myths and monsters, the paranormal, extraterrestrials, lost treasures, and strange places. Enter the world of Legend Tripping and go on the ultimate family adventure.” According to Robert: “In my new book Legend Tripping: The Ultimate Adventure, I talk about going on day legend trips which are nothing more than visiting places that you only need a day to visit and explore like a museum or historical place.” This will be a fun-filled journey where you’ll also learn how to prepare for your excursions to explore the unknown.