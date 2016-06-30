Please
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
The Alex Jones Show
(Moderator:
GOD
) »
Please stop saying "briefly"
SingleTax
Newbie
Posts: 49
Karma: +4/-4
Please stop saying "briefly"
«
on:
June 30, 2016, 12:48:04 PM »
Because there's nothing "brief" about a product plug that lasts
twice as long
as the average commercial break.
