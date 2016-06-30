« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Please stop saying "briefly"  (Read 1078 times)

SingleTax

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 49
  • Karma: +4/-4
Please stop saying "briefly"
« on: June 30, 2016, 12:48:04 PM »
Because there's nothing "brief" about a product plug that lasts twice as long as the average commercial break.


Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast