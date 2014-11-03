« previous next »
Author Topic: I Am the First  (Read 3291 times)

Philosopherking

I Am the First
« on: November 03, 2014, 02:48:48 PM »
"I am the strongest, I am the one ! ! ! "   I am the first.   I hope it gets crowded in here.   

"He who knows nothing is closer to the truth than he whose mind is filled with falsehoods and errors." - Thomas Jefferson

jaystv

Re: I Am the First
« Reply #1 on: November 03, 2014, 03:46:23 PM »
guess I am second , Wonder if any of the listeners use ths board. I just found whatreallyhappened a few months ago and I am glad I did.

Philosopherking

Re: I Am the First
« Reply #2 on: November 03, 2014, 04:48:36 PM »
I have been listing to Alex Jones for about 6 years now, I find many people regard him to be to harsh and abrasive; Mike Rivero gives VERY good information and in a much more agreeable manner.   Good to see you here, friend.
"He who knows nothing is closer to the truth than he whose mind is filled with falsehoods and errors." - Thomas Jefferson

Michael Rivero

Re: I Am the First
« Reply #3 on: November 11, 2014, 03:02:55 PM »
Don't feel bad. I didn't even know this was here!!!!

natesmess

Re: I Am the First
« Reply #4 on: November 12, 2014, 09:25:02 AM »
I've been listening to Mike since he did his show on the weekends several years ago. I listen to Mike as he is much better than the liars of the dying, dinosaur corporate media.   8)
