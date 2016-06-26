« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Paracast — June 26, 2016  (Read 681 times)

Gene Steinberg

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • Karma: +2/-0
    • The Paracast — The Gold Standard of Paranormal Radio
The Paracast — June 26, 2016
« on: June 24, 2016, 05:51:53 PM »
Gene and Chris present Robert Damon Schneck, author of ‘The Bye Bye Man And Other Strange-But-True Tales.” From the liner notes: “Here is the authentically terrifying, true-life story recounted by historian Robert Damon Schneck in a chapter of his classic underground collection of weird Americana, which formed the basis for the major motion picture, The Bye Bye Man. The movie is set for release worldwide on December 9, 2016. The discussion also includes “The President’s Vampire,” another chapter and the original title of the book, and sidesteps into the UFO and Shaver mysteries.


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast