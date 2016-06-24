By Jake Macaulay, theamericanview.com
While pondering the subject making more headlines than the Cav's winning the NBA finals - firearms and government gun restrictions - I have noticed many anti-American sentiments around the topic of innocent Americans protecting themselves. None of these sentiments are logical; none of them are ethical; and certainly none of them have prevented weapons from taking the life of the innocent they are claiming to protect!
NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre made a very valid point on CBS's "Face the Nation" this past Sunday referring to terrorist Muslims: "Laws didn't stop them in Boston. Laws didn't stop them in San Bernardino, where you had every type of gun control law that you could have. And they didn't stop them in Paris, where people can't even own guns."
As a Biblical Constitutionist I believe we can find all the answers we need for the subject of government in the Bible and in the thoughts of the framers of the US Constitution.
Esther, an Old Testament book of the Bible, recalls a very dangerous and turbulent time for many Jewish/Hebrew people living in a Persian-controlled empire. At one point through the deception of an anti-Semitic politician, a law was made that on a certain day any individual in the empire was given permission to assault any Jew and take his life, liberty or property.
The redemptive and miraculous message of this book was how Esther and her uncle were able to save the Jewish people from this treacherous decree. How? Chapter 8, verse 11, tells us. They pleaded their cause to the king, who immediately granted "the Jews who were in each and every city the right to assemble and to defend their lives, to destroy, to kill and to annihilate the entire army of any people or province which might attack them..."
Notice there was no feeble attempt to round up or regulate the radical enemies' weapons. Rather it was to promote the sacred right of defense, to empower the innocent to protect, defend, and preserve their families right to life, liberty and property.
It is later reported, "The Jews gathered in their cities throughout all the provinces ... And no one could stand against them, for the fear of them had fallen on all the people."
Agreeing with this godly precedent and our Second Amendment, George Washington believed, "The very atmosphere of firearms anywhere and everywhere restrains evil interference - they deserve a place of honor with all that's good."
In 1982, the Kennesaw, Georgia, City Council unanimously passed a law requiring heads of households, exempting felons, to own at least one firearm with ammunition.
The ordinance states the gun law is needed to "protect the safety, security and general welfare of the city and its inhabitants."
Several Kennesaw officials and criminals attribute a drop in crime in the city over the past two decades to that very law.
It has been a week since the terrorist attack on an Orlando nightclub that left 49 dead and 53 wounded and since then Fox Business
has reported the sale of AR-15 rifles has soared in gun stores across the country with one online gun shop recording the sale of 30,000 AR-15s since Sunday!
I believe today more than ever that our leaders should be advocating, endorsing and sponsoring the protection of our God-given right to life, liberty, and property.
Like John Kennedy I believe that, "Today, we need a nation of Minutemen, citizens who are not only prepared to take arms, but citizens who regard the preservation of freedom as the basic purpose of their daily life and who are willing to consciously work and sacrifice for that freedom."
